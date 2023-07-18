Help Wanted!

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

What does it mean when you want to call in sick for work every day, take vacation days as quickly as you accumulate them and feel like crying every Sunday night because you have to return to work in the morning? I used to love my job, so I’m not sure what’s going on.

(Signed)

Feeling Lost

Dear Lost,

It sounds to me like you’re ready for a new opportunity, honey. Did reading that sentence excite you? Did it instantly lift a weight from your shoulders or energize you about future possibilities? If so, I’d say you’re definitely ready for a new job.

You don’t say how long you’ve been having these feelings, so take a look inside and see if this is a phase or if it’s been persistent for a bit. Dig deep and explore your concerns about moving on. Research open positions with other companies, noting how the feeling of moving on makes you feel. There are a lot of opportunities out there, and life is short. Grab the bull by the horns and pursue what makes you happiest each and every day.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 20—Uptown Get Down via Uptown Crossing (5531 W. North Ave.): Hit the shops, restaurants and bars from North 60th to Sherman from 5-9 p.m. during this delightful art crawl. Enjoy live music, demonstrations and original art pieces throughout the stroll. See www.uptowncrossing.com for a list of participating businesses.

July 20 through July 22—Malibu Dream Lounge VIP Barbie Experience at Avalon Atmospheric Theater (2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Life in plastic is fantastic when you envelop yourself in all things Barbie! Step into a real-life Barbie Dream House where you’ll find craft cocktails, mocktails, raffles and photo opportunities before taking in the movie Barbie. See www.avalonmke.com for tickets.

July 21 and July 22—Summer Gallery Night at Various Location in the Third Ward: From paintings and photography to sculpture and pottery, you’ll find the art that trips your trigger during this popular 2-day event. See www.historicthirdward.org for more.

July 22—Castaways/Pride Ride Wisconsin Dinner Run at Harbor Room(117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Hop on your cycle and meet up the friendly face of the Castaways Levi/Leather social club and motorcycle enthusiasts Pride Ride Wisconsin. The gang meets at Harbor Room at 10 a.m. before hitting the road for dinner and fun in Hilbert. See www.castawaysmc.org for details.

July 22—The Nanny: A Fine Parody at Pyramid Event Venue (117 S. Main St., Lake Mills): Purse String Productions (the team behind “The Golden Girls Drag Parody), packs up its most recent production and takes it to Lake Mills. Relish the laughs from this much-loved sitcom with a kooky cast of impersonators. Show time is 7 p.m. but nab your ticket first at www.eventbrite.com.

July 22—Miss Ruck and Scrum at D.I.X. Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): The Milwaukee Beer Barons rugby team ditches their cleats for heels during this fun-loving pageant. Which of the players will dazzle the drag-loving crowd while raising the most money for the team? Find out during the hilarious 8 p.m. show.

July 22—Taylor Swift vs. Lizzo vs. Arianna Grande at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Three of the country’s favorite divas go head-to-head during this dance party. The only music you’ll hear comes from these powerhouses when you hit the dancefloor at 9 p.m.

July 25—Summerween at Chill on the Hill at Humboldt Park (3000 S. Howell Ave): Can’t wait for Halloween? Celebrate the spooky season with this special edition of Chill on the Hill. This week, the outdoor concert includes a carved-pineapple and carved-watermelon contest. Join the free fun at 5 p.m.

July 26—“Send in the Clowns” at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Time for giggles, grins and glamor! Campy queens take center stage during this 10 p.m. drag show that keeps the emphasis on funny. “Camp Wannakiki” star Jaclyn Jill hosts the night, featuring the city’s kookiest queens as well as special guest “Camp Wannakiki” Season 5 sensation Muffy Vanderbilt.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.