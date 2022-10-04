Hey, Gurl, Hey!

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Hi there! If you’re reading this, it means you’ve found my little online slice of heaven where the good folks at “Shepherd Express” allow me to dish out advice every week. Yep! That’s right! You can catch my article every month in “Shepherd Express” magazine, but you can keep up with the local lovelorn, online as well.

Best of all, I update my social calendar each week to give you even more options to expand your social life, attend new events, find a support group or learn about a new hot spot where you can party all night long.

Check out shepherdexpress.com regularly for the latest and greatest Milwaukee has to offer, including a bit of fun from this big-boned redhead. Come back soon, come back often and keep those questions coming. Speaking of which, let’s check out an email from a reader.

Dear Ruthie,

My boyfriend’s junk smells bad. Bad. I mean bad. Like…bad! We’ve been dating for a few months now, and I actually think it’s getting worse. I can’t even go down on him anymore.

I told him about it (nicely), and he hasn’t done anything to fix it. He tried wearing loose underwear, but that did no good. He bathed twice a day and no change. I bought him special soaps, lotions and even a powder just for his balls and junk, but nothing seems to help. He even shaved off all of his pubes, but I think that actually made it worse.

He thinks I’m crazy, but I can’t get near his thing anymore and it’s fucking up our sex life. I need sex pretty regularly, and I’m starting to look elsewhere. I know you’re not a doctor or anything but any advice on how to sanitize his groin?

Thanks,

Disgusted

Dear Disgusted,

I have one word for you…..Ewwwwww!

I’m no doctor, honey, but I know a stinky schmekle when I smell one. If over-the-counter lotions and portions aren’t chasing away an atrocious aroma, he needs to see a doctor asap. He might have a skin infection down there, some type of bacteria or God knows what!

Have a heart-to-heart to him, understanding that he very likely might not smell things the same way you do. Let him know that you’re concerned about his health, but also tell him that this problem is putting a major detour on your sex life. If he cares about you and your relationship, he’ll take this more seriously and see a doctor. If he refuses to address the problem, move on and find a guy with a sweet-smelling skin stick.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 7—Business Equality Luncheon at The Pfister Hotel (424 E. Wisconsin Ave.): Cream City Foundation hosts this motivating afternoon featuring keynote speakers Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Elle Halo. Mix and mingle with the city’s key business leaders, LGBTQ+ movers and shakers, and so many others. See www.creamcityfdn.org for table, group and individual tickets to the 11:30 a.m. luncheon.

October 7—Big Night Out 2022 at Discovery World (315 W. Court St.): Step out and stand up during one of Milwaukee’s largest LGBTQ+ fundraisers. I host this celebratory night that starts with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour, followed by dinner, a drag show and live auctions, all to benefit the MKE LGBT Community Center. Attend the social event of the year when you purchase your $100 ticket at www.mkelgbt.org.

October 8 & October 9—Vendor Days at Holy Hill Art Farm (4958 Hwy 167, Hubertus): Surround yourself with autumn’s splendor with a day trip to Holy Hill. Take in the work of local artists and get a head start on holiday shopping during this quant two-day event. See www.holyhillartfarm.com for more.

October 12—LGBTQIA+ Youth (Virtual) Support Group via MKE LGBT Community Center: If you’re a young person feeling a bit lost and in need of friends, consider this virtual safe space for questioning kids. Held every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., the 1-hour group is conducted over Google Meets. Contact dwilliams@mkelgbt.org for logon information.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.