Holiday! Celebrate!

A great, big, sloppy, wet kiss to Chris Jensen and the entire staff of C3 Designs for winning one of the most prestigious awards in the jewelry business! Chris took home a first-place CASE Award for a pair of sterling silver and 14-karat yellow gold earrings he designed. Accented with bezel set rainbow topaz cabochon, topaz, London Blue topaz and diamonds, the much-talked about earrings have truly put Milwaukee jewelry artists on the national map. Way to go, Chris!

Want to see the award-winning pieces yourself? Check them out at C3 Designs (2110 10th Ave., South Milwaukee), or celebrate with Chris and the team on Thursday, May 30, during a 5-8 p.m. cocktail party at the store. They’re rolling out the red carpet in celebration of the national award with drinks, hors d'oeuvres and all the sparkling glitter and glitz your little heart can handle. Congratulations C3 Designs!

Round out your Memorial Day with a few of the fabulous events noted in my social calendar this week. I’ll see you out and about, folks. Let’s make this a helluva long weekend. After all, it’s a holiday. Let’s celebrate!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 22—Men’s Room Wednesday at Sidetrack (3349 N. Halstead St., Chicago): Start the holiday weekend early (way early), when you celebrate Hump Day with a trip down south. The boys are hot and the men are hotter during this monthly 9 p.m. party, featuring my kooky gal-pal, Dixie Lynn Cartwright. Hit the dance floor, shop the pop-up shop and enter to win one of the free raffles. Haven’t been to Chicago lately? This bash is a great reason to go to Boys Town.

May 23—Motorcycle Mile Bike Night at Milwaukee Harley-Davidson (11310 W. Silver Spring Road): Grab your Harley and join this 6 p.m. ride to Iron Horse and Fuel restaurant. It’s spring, so why not hit the open road? Bikes, beer, babes and boys! What could be better?

May 24—So Milwaukee Night at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum (2220 N. Terrace Ave.): Raise a glass to Brew City during this 6-10 p.m. bash that celebrates our city. Enjoy local bands, pop-up shops, beer, cocktails, raffles and more. See “So Milwaukee Night” at brownpapertickets.com for $25 tickets.

May 25—Art in the Park at Henry Miller Park (315 E. Groveland Drive): For the fourth year in a row, artists from the across the state converge in this Oak Creek park for celebration of art. Join local crafters, vendor, makers and other for the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. all-ages event.

May 26—Wurst Times Festival at High Noon Saloon (701 E. Washington Ave., Madison): Make a road trip to Madison this weekend and see why this annual music fest keeps getting bigger and better. Three stages of live music, local breweries, food vendors and more make this a Sunday Funday for the books. The craziness starts at 11 a.m. and runs until midnight. Relax! You can recuperate on Monday!

May 26—Rooftop Tea Dance at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Usher in summer when you drink, dance and dive into decadence at the first Tea Dance of the season. A DJ, dancing, pitchers of sweet tea (my personal favorite) and more help break in the new and approved (and gorgeous) rooftop at Hamburger Mary’s. Don’t miss the insanity, hot men and more. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet, along with my brunch shows (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) in the restaurant right before the Tea Dance kicks in at 2 p.m. upstairs!

May 27—Memorial Day Cook at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Good beer, good food and good friends are the specials of the day when this Levi/leather bar celebrates Memorial Day their way. Enjoy live music from Tango En Fuego during the 2 p.m. barbecue.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Don’t miss the first season of her reality drag competition, “Camp Wannakiki,” available on YouTube.