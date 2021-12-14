Holiday Fun in Cream City

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

The spirit of the season shines bright in Milwaukee, that’s for sure! In fact, there’s so much going on that I had no problem filling this week’s social calendar! Holiday happenings only occur once a year so check out the events below, knowing I’ll be back next time with advice for the lovelorn. Until then … let’s party Christmas-style!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 14—Grand Opening of Inmoxicated So-Bar and Retail Store (329 Main St., Racine): All the fun of a bar without a hangover the next day? Count me in! Sobars (bars without alcohol) are popping up throughout the country, so the timing couldn’t be better for this new Racine watering hole. Check out the grand opening and enjoy the wide selection of beers and mixed beverages … all free of alcohol. (Sorry, kids, this is a 21+ venue only.)

December 15—Holiday Party at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): The ladies bar where men are always welcome is throwing a holiday bash you don’t want to miss. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. with drink specials, food, a visit from Santa and Christmas karaoke at 9 p.m.

December 16—Little Shop of Horrors at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Celebrate the season with Seymour, Audrey , Mr. Mushnik and the rest of the kooky cast from the out-of-this-world musical that’s taking the city by storm. Tickets run $53 to $78, so hurry and get yours before the exciting production ends on Jan. 2. See skylightmusictheatre.org for more.

December 17—A Christmas Story at Racine Theatre Group (2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine): If you love the heartwarming holiday film of the same title, you’re sure to enjoy the staged version as well. Head down to Racine for one of the few remaining performances of the popular play. Check out racinetheatre.org for show times and $18 tickets.

December 18—Closing Night “Up Close with John McGivern…for the Holidays” at Northern Lights Theater (1721 W. Canal St.): Milwaukee’s favorite funny man decks the halls at Potawatomi with this hilarious one-man show. Reminisce about the good old days during a delightful take on holiday mayhem, memories and more. Seats run $53 to $84, and you can nab yours at paysbig.com/shows.

December 18—Santasy Christmas Block Party at Good Place Brewing Company (811 E. Vienna Ave.): Make your holiday fantasies (or nightmares) come true when tacky, tasteless Santa décor lines the streets and fills the bars during a wild winter block party. The fun starts at 4 p.m. with live music, food and other seasonal staples. The bash moves into surrounding bars at 10 p.m.

December 18—Madonna vs. Lady Gaga at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): It’s a diva duel for the books when the music of Madge takes on the hits of Gaga. Which pop queen will come out on top? Join the 9 p.m. dance party to find out. The night involves a $7 cover and is only open to those over 21.

December 19—Milwaukee’s Makers Market at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive): Voted the best arts/crafts makers market in the city, this popular pop-up offers one last chance to cross remaining names off your Christmas list. More than 45 vendors help you shop small and support local. See milwaukeemakersmarket.com for details regarding the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. shop-a-thon.

December 19—Punk Rock Rummage at X-Ray Arcade (5036 S. Packard Ave.): Hit up this rummage that brings punk and vintage to the city’s southside. The 12- 4 p.m. sale is heavy on vinyl but also features antique and oddity vendors as well as a rotating list of DJs.

December 23—Closing Night “The Golden Girls Christmas Show: A Drag Parody” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Purse Strings Production serves up this all-new Christmas delight. Dorothy (Dear Ruthie), Blanche (Dita Von), Rose (Brandon Herr) and Sophia (Miss Birdee) bring the laughs while Hamburger Mary’s brings the yum! (Your ticket includes dinner, the show and dessert.) See brownpapertickets.com (2021 Golden Girls Holiday Parody Show) for tickets today.

