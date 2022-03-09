Horny Little Leprechaun

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

As a redhead, I feel it’s my duty to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with the best of them. After all, I love beer, I look good in green, and I never turn down a one-nighter with a cute ginger. Whether your pot of gold involves green beer or corned beef (or both), I hope you grab a bit of luck this Saint Patrick’s Day. If you see me out, say hello…particularly if you’re a ginger with a yen for green beer and big-boned redheads.

Dear Ruthie,

Gay men seem to have the market on flirting and being sexy and fun, so I’m hoping you and your readers can help me.

I’m a straight woman trying like heck to turn on my husband. After 23 years of marriage, it ain’t easy! I’ve tried everything from sexy lingerie to role playing to massage to watching porn, and nothing! Nothing seems to turn him on anymore. Do you have any hints or ideas on how I can rev my man’s engine?

Sincerely,

Horny Harriet

Dear Horn Dog,

You have been married a long time, and it can be hard (no pun intended) to keep that fire hot. If your sex life isn’t where you’d like it to be, communicate your concerns with your hubby. If that doesn’t seem to work, you may want to see a couples therapist. While not as sexy, a therapist could help solve issues in the bedroom … including some you may not even be aware of. Give it a try, honey, and let me know how it goes.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 11—Circle of Light Anonymous (Virtual) Meeting via The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Feeling lost on your spiritual journey? Finding conflicting messages within your faith? This support group is here to help individuals on their spiritual path. Relying on strength-based theory, the 7-9 p.m. online gathering meets every Friday. Email tdelagarza@mkelgbt.org for details and logon information.

March 12—Luck of the “Spy-rish” St. Patrick’s Day at Safe House (779 N. Front St): Milwaukee’s “top secret” bar is back and ready to celebrate St. Paddy’s like never before. Opening at 11 a.m. the unique destination hot spot offers drink and food specials all day long. Code Red Club Night starts at 11 p.m. with DJ, dancing and more.

March 12—The Wizard of Oz 4K Restoration at Avalon Atmospheric Theater (2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): Click your heels three times, Dotty, because everyone’s favorite film is back, and its looking better than ever. Don’t miss your chance to watch the all-time classic on the big screen with this 11 a.m. showing.

March 13—Walker’s Point Makers Market & Bar Hop at Various Locations in Walker’ Point: More than 70 artists, makers and crafters sell their best during this uber-fun pub crawl. Stop by Indeed Brewing, Broken Bat, Walkers Lounge, MobCraft and Great Lakes Distillery between noon and 5 p.m. to check them out, grab a frosty beer, enjoy some food and shop till you drop.

March 13—“Irish I Were Beer” Party at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): Join members of the local leather club, the Castaways MC, as they host another of popular beer-and-soda bust! This 3-7 p.m. bash always features lots of laughs, friendly faces, raffles prizes, Jell-o shots and, of course, hot leather men, so come on down and check them … I mean check it … out!

March 14—Tig Notaro at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): The hilarious comic, talented actress, celebrated writer, podcast star and LGBTQ+ icon brings her deadpan demeanor to town with her “Hello Again” tour. Nab seats to the 7 p.m. concert via www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

March 16—Bingo Game Show with Cream City Foundation at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Help the foundation that helps the city’s LGBTQ+ community as they host a 7:30 p.m. night of games, prizes, burgers, booze and more! Join me as I host 10 rounds of craziness during this night that take drag-queen bingo to a whole new level! See www.hamburgermarys.com/mke for reservations.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.