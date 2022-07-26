Hostess with the Most-ess Gratitude

I’ve been so lucky to host, emcee and appear at many spectacular events in Milwaukee. From hosting the LGBTQ+ Progress Awards for the last several years (and even winning a Progress Award once) to hosting the nutty Bingo Game Show charity night at Hamburger Mary’s several times a month, I’m truly blessed to be a tiny part of this wonderful community.

Hosting isn’t always easy, but it is always rewarding. Whether raising money for charities or simply making people laugh, the payoff for emceeing a night is a delight. I’m lucky enough to be hosting a few events in the coming week. I hope you’ll have a chance to step out and join me for a good time! See you out and about!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 27—Bingo Game Show with Bombshell Theatre at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The city’s hottest new theater company sponsors a night of bingo, booze, beer and burgers. Enjoy bingo, the kooky interactive games, the shot ski and more when you show your support during the 7:30 p.m. night.

July 29—Opening Day German Fest at Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): This Milwaukee tradition returns for its 40th bash. Food, beer, entertainment and activities galore promise to put life in your lederhosen. The fest runs through July 31, giving you plenty of time to polka. Stop by www.germanfest.com for hours, lineups, tickets and more.

July 29—The Psychedelic Furs at Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Part rock, part punk, The Psychedelic Furs have certainly earned their spot on the list of legendary bands. The band’s influence stretches far and wide via hits such as “Pretty in Pink” and “Heartbreak Beat.” Relive your high school and college days with this 8 p.m. concert. Tickets start at $39.50, and you can get yours at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

July 30—Brady Street Festival at Brady Street: it’s back! One of Milwaukee’s favorite fests returns with this 11 a.m. to midnight bash. Three stages, dozens of entertainers, shopping, food, beer, booze and more make the Brady Street Festival a highlight of summer. Catch me at the Brady Street Babes Drag Show at 10 p.m.

July 30—Christmas in July at Kruz (354 E. National Ave): Haul out the holly and hang the mistletoe because it’s the most wonderful time of the year at Kruz! Celebrate a second Christmas when the Milwaukee Organized Bears (MOB) host this beer and soda bust. A little naughty and a little nice, the 3-7 p.m. party is a great way to meet those in the leather/Levi community. Will we see a sexy Santa? A nasty St. Nick? Join the fun and find out!

July 30—Pride MX, King, and Queen Contest at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): With three titles on the line, this 8 p.m. evening is like attending three pageants in one. A fundraiser for Outreach Magic Festival, this night of glamor includes a $5 cover charge, but is open to those 18 years and older.

July 31—Brunch with The Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me and The Brunchettes for two family-friendly drag shows sure to add a bit of craziness to your weekend. I host two fast and funny shows (11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.), as you enjoy Mary’s popular brunch menu. See www.hamburgermarys.com/mke for reservations.

August 4—2022 LGBTQ+ Progress Awards at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Shepherd Express and Northwestern Mutual honor those making a difference in our community with the 2022 Progress Awards. Hosted by B.J. Daniels and me, the 5-8 p.m. evening includes cocktails and dinner, making it a delightful night for everyone. Reserve your spot via the events area of www.shepherdexpress.com, and I’ll see you there!

August 4—Poetry & Pride at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Keep the pride flowing with this fantastic 7-9 p.m. poetry reading. Popular poet, writer and community role model Carmen Alicia Murguía reads some of her favorite pieces, and you won’t want to miss it!

