Hot Fun in the Summertime

Speaking of fun, let’s read an email I received from a reader. She’s a little concerned about all the good times her new girlfriend is having lately.

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been dating a girl for two-and-a-half months. She’s really sweet, and I like her a lot, but she likes to party a lot. We’re both 23 but she acts like she turned 21 last week. She wants to go out drinking nearly every night and the weekends for sure. I’d like to spend more quiet time with her but that doesn’t seem to be an option.

What Do You Think,

Stay-Home Suze

Dear Suze,

Cheers to you and your new love! Oh, wait. No…no cheers. I take my cheers back.

Have you tried talking to her about your needs? Let her know that you need some one-on-one time and that you can’t get that from hanging out in bars and partying. Let her know that you like her but that you’re finding it hard to take things to the next level with all the socializing the two of you do. Suggest some quiet, romantic date nights, increase your communication and take things from there.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 4—2022 LGBTQ+ Progress Awards at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): “Shepherd Express” and Northwestern Mutual host this incredible night honoring those truly making a difference in Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ community. Join BJ Daniels and me for the incredible evening. Cocktail starts at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6:15p.m. The award ceremony follows. See www.shepherdexpress.com for tickets and details.

August 5—Movie and Music at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 West Court St.): Don’t miss this enjoyable evening at the city’s community center! The 7 p.m. event starts with a screening of the short film “A Spot for Frog,” followed by a talkback with its director, Evan Bode. Next, enjoy a concert by the young indie pop/folk duo of Ratwyfe & Mia Stegner. See the calendar area of www.mkelgbt.org for more.

August 6—Black Arts Fest Milwaukee at Summerfest Grounds (100 N. Harbor Drive): From art and poetry to music and dance, this year’s Black Arts Fest has it all. Join the celebration from noon to midnight where there will be plenty of food, beverages and fun. See www.blackartsfestmke.com for lineups, tickets and so much more.

August 6 & August 7—Firefly Art Fair at Wauwatosa Historical Society (7406 Hillcrest Drive): This outdoor art jam is hosted by the Tosa folks. A $10 admission charge gives you the chance to stroll the lawns and Victorian gardens of the Kneeland-Walker House as well as the marketplace featuring art from every genre as well as a silent auction. Food and beverage available for purchase, making it a snap to make a day of the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. affair.

August 6 & August 7—Northalstead Market Days (Halsted St. from Belmont to Addison, Chicago): It may be August, but the LGBTQ+ community is still ready to celebrate pride with this annual Boy’s Town bash. The half-mile street fest includes six stages, 250 vendors, food, drinks DJs, dancing and so much more. Stop by www.northalsted.com for information on entertainers including Ginger Minj, Anastacia and dozens of others.

August 8—Karaoke Night at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Get over your Monday blues with an evening at one of the city’s most popular LGBTQ+ bars! Karaoke starts at 9 p.m. but the real stars of the show are the 2-for-1 bombs and beers served up an hour earlier.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.