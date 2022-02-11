I’m Happy, Damnit!

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a 58-year-old single gay man. My friends and family constantly tell me I need to meet someone and settle down. They always try to fix me up. I’ve had it! I have an active social life, am healthy and am very happy! What more do they want? I don’t want a partner right now. I love things the way they are. How can I get them to understand?

Hoping You Reply,

Happily Single

Dear Happy,

Live your life! The fact that you’re happy is all that matters, honey bunny. When it comes to friends and family, remember that their concerns come from a place of love. They just want the best for you—misguided or not.

Let friends and family know that you’re happy with life. Acknowledge that you understand they have nothing but good intentions, but firmly state that you’re happy as is. Explain that while you appreciate their concern, it’s time for them to respect your wishes. Doing so in a calm, collected manner will hopefully end the questions, intrusions and suggestions. If not, send ‘em my way! I’m always up for a blind date ... or seven.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 6—Walker’s Point Mini Putt-Putt Winter Classic Tournament at Various Bars throughout Walker’s Point: The city’s whackiest, wildest pub crawl returns to Walker’s Point with new prizes and more fun than ever. To claim your team’s spot, sign up at any of the participating bars including Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.), D.I.X. (739 S. First St.), Walker’s Pint (818 W. Second St.) and Fluid (819 S. Second St). Prizes for the top 10 teams and a beer party for the best-dressed, make this a memorable afternoon of day drinking (noon to 6 p.m.) and one that’s not to be missed!

February 11 through February 13—Anime Milwaukee at Wisconsin Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Get your cosplay on as the Midwest’s anime and gaming communities come together to celebrate. Visit www.animemilwaukee.org for all the details regarding panel discussions, guest speakers, the masquerade, fan-art and fan-fiction contests, K-pop battles, children’s programs, event passes and more.

February 12—Miss Gay Fox Valley at The Re Mixx (8386 State Road 76, Neenah): Break out of your bubble with a road trip to this Neenah nightclub. Some of the region’s top talents compete for the crown in this popular pageant that’s sure to offer a bit of Vegas flair. The contest starts at 10:30 p.m. (and includes a $5 door charge), but table reservations can be made by shooting a message to the Re Mixx Facebook page.

February 16—Pride Night with the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (400 W. Kilbourn Ave.): The gang at the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce join up with the city’s hockey team to offer this second annal Pride night. Come for the 7 p.m. hockey game, stay for the after party. See www.wislgbtchamber.com for tickets.

February 18—“Birth of the Universe” at UWM Physics Building/Planetarium (1900 E. Kenwood Blvd.): Jazz up your social calendar with this change-of-pace interactive event. Explore distant galaxies, learn the origin of the cosmos and more when you attend the 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. showing. Get your $6 tickets at www.uwm.universitytickets.com or email planetarium@uwm.edu for additional information.

February 21—TGNC (Virtual) Support Group via The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Open to those 18 and older who identify under the trans umbrella, including gender non-conforming, genderqueer and non-binary individuals, this free group discusses a number of topics during a weekly 6-8 p.m. online gathering. See the calendar area of www.mkelgbt.org to log on to the Google group or email acorona@mkelgbt.org to learn more.

February 25—“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Viewing Party at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Everyone’s favorite queen, Shannon Dupree, hosts this 7 p.m. evening of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. See why Fluid is known as the bar that features fun with a twist when you cheer on the contestants from the current season of the drag reality show, enjoy drink specials and make plenty of new friends.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.