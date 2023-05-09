Inaccurate Expectations

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I hate my boyfriend’s dog, but he loves the beast. Love my boyfriend; hate the dog. What’s a girl to do?

Shake a Leg

Dear Shakey,

I’m guessing the dog isn’t too crazy about you either, hot stuff. A lot of dog owners are quick to dump a chump their pooch doesn’t approve of, so you may already be skating on thin ice with your boo. I’m guessing the dog and your man are a package deal. You may need to make the decision to get along with the doggie or leave your guy altogether.

If you think you’ve found Mr. Right, talk to him about his furry friend. Let him know that you’re not feeling very close to his dog and ask how that can be remedied. If you’re simply not a dog person, let him know that as well, and see what path makes sense for the three of you to pursue.

Dear Ruthie,

My wife is a horrible cook. Like…horrible. 1) How can I talk to her about this; and 2) How can I best support her in learning how to cook?

Feeling Frustrated – And Hungry!

Dear Frustrated,

You can best help by finding her a new husband who appreciates her. If that’s not an option, get your ass in the kitchen and assume responsibility for the cooking in your home. Still not working for ya? Start focusing on your wife’s fantastic qualities and dismiss the areas in which you believe she falls short. And by way, Prince Charming, I’m pretty gosh-darn sure there’s a list of things you do that she’s not particularly wild about, so quit yer bitchin’!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 11—"David Cross: Worst Daddy in the World” Tour at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Vel R Phillips Ave.): Emmy-award winner and star of “Arrested Development,” “Men in Black” and “Futurama,” David Cross steps into Cream City with this hilarious (sometimes thought-provoking) new concert. Take in the memorable night of laughs when you nab tickets at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

May 12—18+ Trans Game Night at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Drop by the center for this 5-8 p.m. evening of fun, friendship, laughter and livelihood. Make new friends, discuss issues you’re facing and expand your circle of support all while having a great time over a few games. What a fantastic, free, change-of-pace night!

May 13—Pet Palooza at Historic Downtown Greendale (5680 Broad St.): Grab your fur baby and head over to the southside for this four-legged fest that’s sure to put a spring in your step. Shop, eat and drink your way through this charming area while Fido takes advantage of doggie games and activities, an agility course, pet-psychic readers, dog-friendly crafts and more. Check out the fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 13 – “The Golden Girls Mother’s Day Special” at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): The Golden Girls are returning to Madison with this all-new drag parody. What happens when Dorothy's daughter Kate comes to visit? Why is Blanche going to frat parties? Will Rose find her bio mom, and what is Sophia hiding? Find out at one of two performances (5 p.m. and 8 p.m.). Simply reserve a $20 table via fivetickets@yahoo.com. No table? No problem! Pay the $10 door charge and enjoy the show from the bar.

May 14—Leather Daddies & DILFs Party at LaCage (801 S. Second St.): The Levi/Leather group Castaways MC of Milwaukee hosts another of its popular Sunday beer busts. Check out the 3-7 p.m. party which raises money for Courage MKE. Dress in the party theme, and you’ll receive five free raffle tickets.

May 16—"Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour” at Kohl Center (601 W. Dayton St., Madison): A queen of country is rolling into Mad City, and you’re invited to the party. Join Shania Twain for this 7:30 p.m. concert when you order tickets at www.uwmbadgers.evenue.net.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.