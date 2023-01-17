Inquiring Minds

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

I’m lucky to have been a Cream City advice columnist for decades. I love Milwaukee, and I adore the fact that I can help its residents any way I can. I often get questions about how my column works, so I thought I take a moment and address some of those queries here.

What is the most popular question you get?

The No. 1 question I receive is how singles can meet their soulmate. I get the question so often, I only address it once per year. My answer is the same: Volunteer for a charity.

How can I get my event listed in your social calendar?

I can’t promise that any event will make it into my social calendar, but if you send me a message at dearruthie@shepex.com or share a Facebook event page with me, I’ll strongly consider it.

Do you still get letters from prisoners?

One of my very first letters was from a prisoner, asking how he can properly shave his rosebud while behind bars. Since the dawn of email, however, the volume of messages from prisoners has decreased greatly … which saddens me as I found those letters particularly entertaining.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 18—Bingo Game Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me for 10 rounds of whacky fun as we play bingo, raise money for a local charity, eat, drink and be Mary! We’ll also play some audience-participation games, do the shot-ski and spin the prize wheel. The kooky night starts at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, just be sure to reserve your spot via www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

January 19—Lesbian & Queer Womxn Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): This 6-7 p.m. group is for lesbian, bisexual and queer women as well as GNC folk to make new connections, meet new friends, and share and learn from one another’s experiences. The peer group is open to those 18 and older. Email karl.hooy@gmail.com for additional information.

January 20—Broadway Rave at Turner Hall Ballroom: (1034 N. Vel R Phillips Ave.): You read that right! Turner Hall is hosting a dance party featuring all your favorite showtunes from the Great White Way. Sing along, dance along and dress up like your favorite Broadway character during the 9 p.m. bash. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

January 20 and January 21—Winter Gallery Night at Various Locations throughout the Third Ward: Thirty different locations participate in this exciting art walk through one of the city’s favorite areas. See www.gallerynightmke.com for a list of stops, exhibits and more, then hit gallery night Friday from 5-9 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 21—“Inside a Dream: The Music of David Lynch” at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): Take in this 7 p.m. concert where an eight-piece band pays homage to the film maker. Featuring music from Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet and other projects, the multi-media show sells out quickly, so nab your tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

January 21—Lizzo vs. Ariana Grande vs. Taylor Swift at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): It’s a diva dance off when these three powerhouses battle it out via the DJ booth. The party starts at 9 p.m. sharp with music from the three superstars playing till bar close.

January 23—“Broadway’s Best: Schwartz & Sondheim” at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Celebrate the music of Stephen Schwartz and Stephen Sondheim with this delightful show. From Gypsy, West Side Story and Sweeney Todd to Pippin, Wicked and Enchanted, the songs in this tribute promise to have you singing in your seat the entire show. Order tickets at www.sunsetplayhouse.com before the production closes on January 24.

January 24—Legally Blonde: The Musical at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Oh my God! Oh my God, you guys! It’s here! Legally Blonde is here! This way-popular musical swings through Cream City on its national tour, but you better grab tickets quickly because the tour bus rolls out of Milwaukee after the January 26 performance. See www.marcuscenter.org to reserve seats.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.