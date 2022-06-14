It’s OK To Be Single

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I am a 65-year-old single gay man. And I’m actually happy. Can you believe that? I’m happy with myself, with life, with everything, really. The problem is that my friends will not believe me.

They insist I need a partner to be happy. I don’t! Life is great. I tell them this, but they continue to push, and it’s driving me nuts. I can’t have this same conversation again. What should I do to convince them I’m happy and make them stop?

Thank You,

Mr. Happy

Dear Happy Pants,

I get this question more than you might think. A lot of people can’t believe that others can be happy when they’re single. It’s true, people! Get over it!

Remember that your friends’ words come from a good place…they just don’t realize that, in the case, you know what’s best for you.

You need to kindly ask them to stop inquiring about future partners. Let them know that you “can’t have this same conversation again.” Real friends will respect your wishes and hopefully this topic of discussion will come to an end.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 15—“Bingo Game Show” Benefitting the Rescue Gang at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me as I make some jokes, host some kooky games and award prizes to help rescue the city’s doggies. Take in the craziness at the 7:30 p.m. fundraiser.

June 17 through June 19—Central Wisconsin Pride at Motorama Auto Museum (181705 Stradale Lane., Aniwa): Make it a road trip for the books when you take your pride celebration outside the city. Drag shows, dancing, music, speakers and more make this one party you won’t soon forget. Best of all, camping options are available so you won’t miss a moment of fun. Swing by www.centralwipride.org for details.

June 17—Crafts & Laughs (and Drag Queen Bingo) at Dresden Castle (3775 E. Underwood Ave.): Join me for bingo, prizes, and more during this makers mart that offers everything from arts and crafts to standup comics and cash bars. I start the games at 6 p.m., so come on down and let’s have a good time!

June 18—Drag Queen Story Hour at Lincoln Park (1965 W. Fairmount Ave.): “Swimming with Pride” is the theme of this family-friendly reading that spotlights acceptance, love and positivity for all. The 1-3 p.m. party encourages all to come as themselves and enjoy the afternoon. In addition, the first 50 children to arrive receive passes to the pool after story time.

June 18—The Sister’s Beer Garden at Saint Joseph Center (29th St at Orchard St.): The sisters are back with their popular beer garden! Enjoy craft beers, wine, live music, food, games and more during the 4-8 p.m. party. This annual event grows more popular each year, so come and see what the sisters have planned this time. Best of all, proceeds benefit the School Sisters of St. Francis’ Ministries, helping care for the earth and provide clean water around the world.

June 18—Miss Ruck ‘n Scrum Pageant at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Time for the city’s roughest, toughest, rugby-est drag competition! A benefit for Milwaukee Beer Barons Rugby Football Club, these rock ‘em, sock ‘em guys exchange shin guards for gowns and lip-sync for their lives. The 6 p.m. contest lets you vote for the winner, so grab your singles and get ready to cheer on these big, bawdy broads!

June 18—Screening of Moonlight at Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farwell Ave.): Presented by Milwaukee Film's Genre Queer this 7 p.m. showing is part of the group’s MKE Film Pride Month celebration. Don’t miss the best-picture-winning movie about a young man’s struggle to find himself. Learn more at www.mkefilm.org.

June 21—Premier of “M4T” at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Don’t miss the debut screening of this indie horror film during the popular Screen Queens night at This Is It. The star of the movie, Dora Diamond, also hosts the evening so a great time is sure to be had by all. The movie starts at 6 p.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.