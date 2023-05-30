It’s Time for Pride, Bitches!

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

No one throws a pride party like Milwaukee! Don’t believe me? Check out this year’s Pridefest, pride parade, pride-themed block parties, celebrity appearances and other celebrations. See the extended version of my social calendar below, knowing there are many more happenings this week I simply couldn’t list. Give the calendar a look and make it a pride week to remember!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 1—“Camp Wannakiki” Season 5 Preview Party at Hunty’s (734 S. Fifth St.): Join me, the Sugarbaker Twins and local contestant Jaclyn Jill for the premier of the new season of “Camp Wannakiki.” Kick off pride week by amping up your camp with a new crop of campers making their debut on the OutTV series. The airing begins at 8 p.m. See you there!

June 1 through June 3—Milwaukee Pridefest at Henry Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): Considered one of the biggest, best and most-beloved pride celebrations in the country, this three-day party is back for its 35th year. From food and fireworks to drag and dancing, you’ll find it all at Pridefest. Shop the marketplace, swing by the mainstage or hit up the beer pods. See www.pridefest.com for a complete review of the fest.

June 2—Vanessa Vanjie Mateo Meet & Greet at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): This popular RuPaul darling struts into Milwaukee just in time to liven up the city’s pride celebration. Vanjie’s drag show is free, but there is a fee to attend the 8 p.m. meet and greet. See eventbrite.com for tickets.

June 3—Ride with Pride at Harley-Davidson Museum (400 Canal St.): Kick your pride celebration into high gear by joining the world’s largest LGBTQ+ motorcycle run. Registration opens at 10 a.m. followed by the ride at 11 a.m. Free and open to all, the ride hits several popular neighborhoods, drives past Pridefest and concludes with a bash at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave).

June 4—The Milwaukee Pride Parade at Second Street (Between Greenfield Ave. and Seeboth St.): See why the city’s pride parade has become an event no one wants to miss. The popular parade steps off at 2 p.m., with a street party to follow. Free and open to all, this parade is truly a gem in Milwaukee’s tiara of pride events! Learn more at www.prideparademke.org. Enjoy drink specials, food and more at all of the local LGBTQ+ bars and establishments near the parade route and, if you’re anything like me, you’ll want to schedule a vacation day the Monday after!

June 4—Fat D.I.X. Pride Block Party (120 W. National Ave.): It wouldn’t be Pride Sunday without this mother of all block parties. Beer and cocktail tents, vendors, live entertainment, DJs and dancing make this the perfect way to cap off Milwaukee’s pride weekend. The good times roll noon to 10 p.m.

June 4—Pride on Second Street Block Party (801 S. St.): The perfect spot to watch the pride parade, the LGBTQ+ bars on 2nd street want to make sure you have a pride to remember! Enjoy a bevy of popular DJs as La Cage, Walker’s Pint, Fluid and Revival join forces to create a memorable afternoon of fun. The outdoor bars, food, dancing and more start at noon but get there early to nab a perfect spot on the parade route.

June 4—Magic Picnic at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Milwaukee Organized Bears (M.O.B.) hosts this bash that starts where the pride parade leaves off. Enjoy a grilled-food buffet, sausage raffle, 50/50 raffle, drink specials and all the hot bears you can handle. Head over to the friendly hot spot anytime between 3 and 7 p.m.

June 7 – Pride Night at American Family Field (1 Brewers Way): The Milwaukee Brewers invite the LGBTQ+ community and allies to take in their game against the Baltimore Orioles. Enjoy the 6:40 p.m. game or arrive early and tailgate. Hosted by Aurora Health Care, the night includes a free pride T-shirt upon entry. See mlb.com/brewers for tickets.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.