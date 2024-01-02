Keeping Spirits Bright After the Holidays

× Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Dear Ruthie,

I face a bought of depression every year after Christmas. It can last well into January. I know a lot of people get depressed around the holidays (Blue Christmas), but why do I feel this way after the holidays? I hate it.

Sad & Lonely,

Sammie

Dear Sammie,

Sorry to hear your spirits aren’t bright once Christmas bells stop ringing. You’re not alone, honey. What you’re experiencing is actually far more common than you might think!

A sudden end to a busy social calendar, financial stress, changes in daylight, dietary shifts, increased alcohol consumption and unmet expectations can all contribute to post-holiday depression.

Try to plan a few things each week that excite you. Watching a particular movie or show, enjoying a favorite meal or meeting up with a friend can motivate you during the work week. Sticking to a schedule (including a sleep schedule) can also help as can reducing alcohol intake and eating right.

If your post-holiday depression seems like an endless fight, seek professional help immediately. A therapist can guide you through this difficult time, giving you the tools and support you need to successfully venture into the new year. You’ll be happily amazed at the difference this can make each January and throughout the entire year.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 4—Bingo Game Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Mary is her name; bingo is her game! Enjoy rounds of free bingo as well as kooky game-show competitions, and you could win big! Every Thursday, the hilarious Jaclyn Jill and I switch hosting the 7:30 p.m. night of fun that raises money for local charities. See hamburgermarys.com/mke for reservations.

January 5—Opening Night Gentleman Prefer Blondes at Sunset Playhouse(700 Wall St.): Transport yourself to the golden age of musical theater when this toe-tapping show hits the stage. Featuring songs such as “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and “I’m Just a Little Girl from Little Rock,” it’s a wonderful night for all ages. Nab tickets at bombshelltheatre.org before the run closes January 14.

January 5—Elvis & Bowie Bash at Club Garibaldi (1599 E. Russell Ave.): Celebrate the music (and birth) of two rock legends. Live music, giveaways, drink specials and more make this 7 p.m. tribute a good time for everyone. A $15 door charge gets you into the party.

January 6—M.O.B. Beer Bust at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): The Milwaukee Organized Bears are hosting another of their popular beer busts! Woof! Have a great, grizzly time from 8-11 p.m., enjoy drink specials and enter to win a 65” TV in the 9 p.m. raffle.

January 6—Miss Fluid Pageant at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): There’s a sparkly new hat up for grabs at Fluid! See who takes home the crown and becomes the bar’s new spokesperson during this exciting 6 p.m. pageant. Sure to be a great time filled with glitz, glam and glory, the competition pays homage to reigning queen, Shannon Dupree.

January 7—"Ruben & Clay: 20 Years-One Night” at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): “American Idol: Season 2” alums Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken reunite for this 8 p.m. concert. The one-night event promises to serve up enough fun, friendly vibes to keep you smiling all month long. See for yourself when you purchase seats via pabsttheatergroup.com.

January 9—Funny Girl at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The much-talked about revival rolls into Cream City with this joyful production. As heartfelt as it is hilarious, the exciting production moves on after its January 14 performance so see marcuscenter.org for tickets and show times.

January 9—Best of Milwaukee Awards Party at Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.): The voting is done, and the fun has begun! The Shepherd Express team tabulated your votes and the winners of will be announced at this annual reception. Get your ticket at shepherdtickets.com, and enjoy live music, food, cash bars and more during the 5-8 p.m. party.

