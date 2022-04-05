Kissing Social Graces Goodbye

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I had a Facebook friend who lived in another state, and we never got to meet in person. We always commented on each other's posts, however, and we shared many interests. We messaged each other often.

One night I went to his FB page to check on him after he had surgery. He had unfriended me. I was shocked because he commented on some of my posts two days before! I sent him a message, which he read but never replied to.

I am disappointed and hurt. Am I alone in thinking people have become self-centered, egotistical and lacking in regard for one another’s feelings nowadays?

Thanks,

Hurt Kurt

Dear Kurt,

Digital communications are changing quickly, but unfortunately social graces haven’t kept up with these trends.

There could be a myriad of reasons why your Facebook buddy ghosted you (that’s what the kids call it, btw). While the situation is a head scratcher, try to forget it and move on. (I know … easier said than done.) You’ve clearly looked at this situation from every angle, reviewed your communication, reconsidered your posts and reached out to the person in question. Let it go. You’ve done all you can.

Don’t let this ruin your faith in people. No matter what technology throws at us, I’m still convinced people are generally good. Focus on the friends you truly have and try not to give this person another thought!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 8—Pride Night for Titanic: The Musical at The Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Join me, Karen Valentine and BJ Daniels for a spectacular night of theater, mixing, mingling and more! Your $25 ticket gets you into the pre-show cocktail party at the Saint Kate Arts Hotel as well The Rep’s production of Titanic: The Musical at the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater at 8 p.m. Hosted by Wisconsin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce, this is sure to be a wonderful evening, so nab your tickets before they’re gone. Simply visit www.milwaukeerep.com/pride, using promo code “Pride” when ordering.

April 9—Stein & Dine at Wisconsin State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): One of the city’s favorite samplings comes back to State Fair with more food than ever before! Enjoy unlimited samples from the state’s finest breweries, distilleries and wineries along with live entertainment and more. If you’ve never been to Stein & Dine, make this the year you check it out. Order tickets at www.shepherdtickets.com.

April 9—Milwaukee Comic Con at Events Building, Wisconsin State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): Comic Con is back and bigger than ever with more than 300 tables of geeky goodness, anime awesomeness and sci-fi satisfaction. See www.mightyconshows.com for $8 tickets as well as lineups of speakers, artists and special guests.

April 10—The English Beat at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): The happy, soulful, lively music of The English Beat hops into the city with this 8 p.m. concert. Enjoy Highball Holiday as the opening act when you buy tickets ($32.50) at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

April 11 through April 13—"Shakespeare RAW: Anthony and Cleopatra” at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery (901 W. Juneau Ave.): What happens when a group of actors get together, pull character names out of hat, toss back some booze and hit the stage? Find out during another installment of boozy-Bard insanity. Tickets are $10 at the door ($5 if you’re wearing toga).

April 11—Karaoke Night at Club Charlie’s (320 E. Menomonee St.): It’s always a good time at this Third Ward hot spot, and Monday nights are no exception. Join the sing-along fun from 8 p.m. to midnight, order up some grub, slam back a few cocktails and pat yourself on the back for making it through another Monday.

April 13—“Unexpected: AM Radio, Volume #1” at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Rd.): Vocalists Marcya Daneille and Donna Woodall celebrate the soft-rock and soul music of the ‘70s with this change-of-pace show. Support live music in the city and check out this exciting new venue at the 6 p.m. concert. Seating is limited so order your $5 ticket soon via www.eventbrite.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.