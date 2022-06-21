Know When to Hold ‘Em and When to Fold ‘Em

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My boyfriend moved in a few months ago and things have been great with one exception. I belong to a monthly poker group that I love; he’s a recovering gambling addict. At first, he had no problem with me meeting up with the guys to play poker. Now that he’s moved in, he is having issues with me leaving and going to the game—only once I month, I might add.

We’ve had a few arguments about it. Sometimes I give in, and I don’t go; other times I go regardless, which leads to more arguing. I’ve given up hosting the poker games, which my friends understand, but I don’t get why he gets so upset with me going to the games. He’s not there to gamble, and it’s not like I’m throwing away hundreds of dollars a month!

Any Advice?

Gambling Man

Dear Gambler,

Sounds to me like a communication problem and a therapy problem, sugar. You admit that you’d don’t understand why he gets so upset, so try to get to the core of the matter. Once you truly understand his feelings, you might better address them.

I’d also question whether or not he’s attending regular gamblers anonymous meetings. Discussing his concerns in a facilitated, supportive group might help him better deal with what he’s feeling.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 22—Scoops and the City: Adult Ice Cream Social at Great Lakes Distillery (616 W. Virginia St.): Just when you thought ice cream couldn’t get any better, Great Lakes Distillery and Purple Door team up for this outrageous 6-8 p.m. social. Featuring alcohol-flavored confections (think Cosmo Ice Cream) and boozy toppings, this night will have everyone screaming for ice cream!

June 23 through June 25—Summerfest/Weekend 1 at Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): Nothing signals the start of summer like the opening of the country’s greatest musical festival. I’m talking, of course, about Summerfest! Soak in all the good-time glory you can during the fest’s first of two weekends. Stop by www.summerfest.com for entertainment lineups, tickets and everything you need to do Summerfest right.

June 24—Lez B Social at Greekfest (State Fair Park/640 S. 84th St.): Opa! The ladies are making this year’s Greekfest a night to remember. Attend the fest at 6 p.m. and meet up with friends, new and old alike. Free admission (paid parking) makes the night affordable for everyone. Check it out!

June 25—John-Mark’s Studio 54 Birthday Celebration at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Celebrate John-Mark’s b-day with a throwback to the music of the ‘70s and ‘80s. I’ll appear in a special drag show at 5 p.m., with DJ Kelly taking the reins for dancing and debauchery afterward. (Doors open at 2 p.m.)

June 26—Drag Brunch at Oggie’s Kitchen & Bar/Hotel Metro (411 E. Mason St.): Join a few of the city’s top queens during this noon brunch. Take in the glamor as well as $5 drink specials, mimosas and Oggie’s eye-opening menu.

June 26—Taco Fest at The Tap Yard (1150 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha): Tacos, beer, booze, boys and broads … I’m in heaven, and you will be as well! Don’t miss this second annual nosh-fest, featuring 10 of the city’s favorite taco trucks. Who will win the best taco? Most creative taco? Find out during the noon to 7 p.m. festival.

June 27—Drag Brunch at The Dock (2400 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive): Party at the beach like never before when you enjoy brunch, cocktails and queens! Part of Bradford Beach’s monthlong pride celebration, the outdoor affair requires reservations so call 847-660-0141 to save your spot.

June 29—Milwaukee LGBT Community Bake Sale & Cookout at APC (10045 W. Lisbon Ave.): Are you a sweet or savory snacker? No matter because this fundraiser for the community center has you covered! Buy a few treats during the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. bake sale, then enjoy a $5 dinner at the cookout (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.). Yum!

