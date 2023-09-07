Let Her Tramp Stamp Shine

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I have a friend who flirts (and often sleeps) with everyone! We can’t have a fun girls night out because if any of us talks to a guy, she cuts in and demands his attention. The other girls in our group want to cut ties with her, but I’m not sure.

She’s out of control in social settings but I feel she’s a valuable friend. The others don’t agree. How can I keep the peace between everyone?

Help!

Peacekeeper Keri

Dear Peacekeeper,

Congrats for not “slut shaming.” Take it from a broad who knows … it’s not always easy to let your tramp stamp shine.

If you feel your gal pal has something to offer in regard to friendship, stick with her. In other words, maintain a relationship with her if you want to regardless of what others think.

It may be time for your friend to separate from this particular group of ladies, but that doesn’t mean you need to end your friendship with her—or with them, for that matter. Relish the friendships you have with these women individually. Doing so will decrease the pressure to “keep the peace” and shift your focus to your own happiness where these relationships are concerned.

Ruthie’s September Social Calendar

September 7—“One Vision of Queen” at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Calling all Freddy Mercury fans! Marc Martel takes center stage during what’s being billed as “the world’s most spectacular Queen tribute show.” Don’t miss the excitement when you reserve a ticket via www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

September 10—"Diana Ross: The Music Legacy Tour” at Miller High Life Theater (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.): One of the grandest divas of our lifetime returns to Milwaukee with her latest tour. Celebrate Diana Ross’ No. 1 hits during the lavish 8 p.m. concert. See www.pabsttheatergroup for details and tickets.

September 14—Pride Night at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Don’t miss the debut of the rock musical Run, Bambi, Run featuring songs by Gordon Gano (Violent Femmes). After the 6 p.m. cocktail hour, you’ll enjoy the outrageously true tale of Lawrencia “Bambi” Bembenek and her entanglement in a Cream City murder. Run to www.milwaukeerep.com for the Pride Night offer, and I’ll see you there!

September 16—Baby Jane Hudson’s Birthday Celebration at Freight 38(838 S. First St.): Local drag legend Baby Jane Hudson makes her return during this 4 p.m. open-to-the-public bash. Best of all, the party doubles as a fundraiser for the family of recently deceased entertainer Dixie Kuppe. Enjoy food, raffles, door prizes and drink specials as well as a 6 p.m. show.

September 16—Lesbian Pop-Up Bar at The Cardinal Bar (418 E. Wilson St., Madison): This monthly, roving pop-up bar takes things in a new direction (literally) with a stop in Mad City. See a few old faces and make a few new friends during the popular 6 p.m. party.

September 21-24—All LGBTQ+ Cast of Little Shop of Horrors at Janesville Performing Arts Center (408 S. Main St., Janesville): Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee and DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit present this exciting production of the kooky musical audiences can’t get enough of. See www.janesvillepac.org for tickets.

September 23—Margarita Fest at Tripoli Shrine Center (3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Margarita madness reigns supreme during this 6th annual festival. Sample some of the state’s best margaritas and vote for your favorite between noon and 4 p.m. You’ll also find food trucks, tacos and more, so get your tickets today at www.shepherdexpress.com/upcoming-events.

September 23-24—Hocus Pocus at Waldvogel’s Farm (N7416 County Road I, Juneau): Whether you love the Sanderson Sisters or simply can’t wait for Halloween, you’ll conjure up a good time at this two-day event. Hit up Wisconsin’s largest pumpkin farm where you’ll find the whacky witches and so much more. Visit www.waldvogelfarm.com for details.

September 29—John Oliver Live in Concert at Miller High Life Theater (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.): HBO’s own leftwing superstar hits Milwaukee with his hilarious take on life, love and, of course, politics. See why the Emmy-winner is taking the country by storm when you purchase tickets via www.pabsttheatergroup.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com