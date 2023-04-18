Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

Let’s talk about slut shaming. I’m a woman in her 30s, expanding her traditional views of sexuality. As someone who has always followed a strict catholic upbringing, exploring new and somewhat taboo sexual experiences is exciting for me. I’m doing all sorts of things in the bedroom I’ve only dreamed of!

My friends, however, don’t share my excitement and keep slut shaming me. This ticks me off. I’m a grown-ass woman who can take care of herself. Any way I can get them to back off?

Help,

Prideful Slut

Dear Pride,

Good for you, sugar! Let your slut flag fly! You’re an adult exploring a new (and hopefully healthy) side of her sexuality with other consenting adults.

I assume you’re taking all precautions regarding health and safety. That said, do what makes you feel good, excited and happy. Whether or not this exploration is a phase, you may simply want to keep it to yourself. I get that you’re eager to tell others about your newfound joys, but this is something your gal pals simply may not want to hear about.

Enjoy your private life in the bedroom and keep it just that … your private life. Your friends are wrong for slut shaming you, but don’t give them the ammunition and you won’t have to deal with any input you perceive as negative.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 19—Pride Night at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Join me and B.J. Daniels for cocktails and a show! Your discounted ticket gets you into the party with free drinks and appetizers. Then you get to choose which production you want to see. Take in “The Greatest Love for Whitney” or enjoy God of Carnage at 8 p.m. The last pride night of the theater season, you won’t want to miss. Visit www.milwaukeerep.com for information and tickets.

April 20—Opening Night Young Frankenstein at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Take in Mel Brooks’ West End show where monstrous mayhem turns into musical memories. Hilarity takes center stage when young Dr. Frankenstein inherits his grandfather’s castle as well as his zest for bringing a monster to life. If you adored the 1974 comedy, you’ll love this LOL musical. Dance over to www.sunsetplayhouse.com for ticket before the production ends May 7.

April 20 through April 23—Art in Bloom at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): More than two dozen floral installments take over MAM, helping the city usher in spring. You’ll also find an indoor garden, a pop-up beverage spot, spring shopping opportunities and more.

April 21—Opening Night Sunset Boulevard at Broadway Theatre Center(158 N. Broadway): Are you ready for your close-up? The Andrew Lloyd Webber extravaganza is in good hands with production company Bombshell Theatre. Watch Norma Desmond’s descent into madness during the musical that’s entranced audiences for years when you purchase tickets via www.bombshelltheatre.org. The mesmerizing experience closes May 7.

April 21—Girls Night: The Musical at Marcus Performing Arts Center(929 N. Water St.): Featuring hits such as “It’s Raining Men,” “I Will Survive” and “Lady Marmalade,” this feel-good show offers the energy of a disco combined with spirit of a Broadway smash. A little “Sex in the City” combined with a hint of “Mama Mia,” the one-night-only production serves up a girls’ night you’ll never forget. Stop by www.marcuscenter.org for tickets.

April 23—A Taste of Italy at Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.): Mangia! Step into this 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. nosh fest and enjoy all the Italian flavors you can handle. Food tickets go for $3 a piece, allowing you to eat your way through the afternoon. You’ll also find live entertainment, raffles, cash bars and more.

April 24—“Parton & Partners” at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): The world loves Dolly Parton and this quant theater is celebrating that fact with a musical review. Part of the Musical Mainstage series, this cabaret-type show, pays homage to the singer and her duets with country’s biggest stars. Don’t miss the fun before the run closes on April 25. Reserve a seat at www.sunsetplayhouse.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.