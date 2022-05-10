Let’s Have a Spring Social

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Summer might be a few months away, but Milwaukee folks can’t wait to get out and party. Maybe it’s spring fever, but it seems everyone in the city is ready for a good time.

From concerts and theater to art crawls and drag shows, there’s plenty to do this week. In fact, there is so much going on, I could barely squeeze it all into my social calendar. Take a look below and choose a few events to put a spring in your step.

I’ll be back next week with some of my homespun advice … and don’t miss my column every month in the print edition of “Shepherd Express,” too! Until then, let’s celebrate spring and have some fun!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 12—Steve Martin and Martin Short at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The legendary comics teamed up and are headed to Brew City with their one-of-a-kind show, “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today.” Don’t miss the chance to see these comedy icons in person when you nab tickets to the 8 p.m. concert at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

May 13—Dames at Dandy LGBTQ+ Social Event at Dandy (5020 W. Vilet St.): Let’s party! Intended for all lesbian, bi, gay, queer, trans, and non-binary, gender fluid, feminine identifying/presenting individuals (sorry, gents...this one is for the ladies only), this social event includes mixing, mingling, dancing, door prizes, live music, cash bars and more. See www.eventbrite.com for $25 tickets to the 7-10 p.m. bash.

May 14—Bayshore Spring Art Festival at Bayshore Mall (5800 N. Bayshore Drive): More than 75 artists and makers invade the Glendale shopping mall to create this second annual festival. Check out the artworks in addition to music, food trucks, music and more. The 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. event is free and open to all.

May 14—"Bosom Buddies” at LaCage NIteclub (801 S. Second St.): Karen Valentine and Maple Veneer give their Saturday happy hour a spring makeover with “May Flowers”… this month’s theme. Doors open at 4 p.m. (no cover charge) with the laugh-out-loud, toe-tapping show starting at 5 p.m.

May 14—Madison Bear Night Toga Party at Club 5 (5 Applegate Court, Madison): What’s better than partying with a bunch of bears? Partying with a bunch of bears wearing togas! Grab your favorite sheet and head to Mad City for this 9 p.m. event featuring all the hairy goodness you can handle.

May 15—Walker’s Point Makers Market and Bar Hop (various locations throughout Walker’s Point): Shop local; drink local! Visit more than 65 local vendors, crafters and makers…while enjoying an assortment of beers, wines and spirits. The noon to 5 p.m. bar hop includes stops at Indeed Brewing, Broken Bat Brewing, Mob Craft Beer and Great Lakes Distillery, so put on your walking shoes, grab your credit card and set out to support local artists and brewers.

May 16—Karaoke Night at Club Charlies (320 E. Menomonee St.): Sing a song or watch the fun at this popular Third Ward hot spot. Great food, great friends, great drinks and great times await when you join this weekly 8 p.m. sing-along.

May 18—FAB (Older Adult) Virtual Support Group via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: If you’re over 50 and looking to meet new people, share stories, and address issues surrounding mature members of the local LGBTQ+ community, you may want to consider this weekly peer group. Facilitated by an Older Adult Coordinator from the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, the 6-7:30 p.m. online meeting is easy to access via GoogleMeet. Simply go to www.meet.google.com/emg-vgwe-nrp to join the discussion.

May 18—Bingo Game Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The team at Bombshell Theatre hosts this kooky night of bingo, beer, booze and burgers. Join me as I host 10 rounds of craziness where you could win a prize. I start yanking balls at 7:30 p.m. but get there early to grab a bite to eat first. Bombshell always sells out so be sure to make a reservation at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.