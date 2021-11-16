Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

The nights are longer, the days are shorter and the weather is cooler, but there’s no lack of fun to be had in Cream City. Check out the change-of-pace events in my social calendar below for some mid-November fun, but let’s read a message from a local landlord first.

Dear Ruthie,

I own a duplex on Milwaukee’s Southside, and I’m fed up with my upstairs tenants. Two females, they leave the shared laundry room a mess, have people coming in and out of their flat at all hours, have loud parties, stomp around all day and night and have banged up the walls of the stairs heading to their apartment. They do pay their rent on time, but I’ve had it with them. Any ideas on how to resolve this annoying situation?

Thanks,

Larry the Landlord

Dear Larry,

It sounds to me like you suffer from a bad case of Mr. Nice Guy disease. You’re the boss, sugar. You’re the landlord. While confrontation might be difficult for you, you need to put on your “I’m in charge” pants, and let your tenants know what’s not acceptable.

You might be more comfortable writing your concerns down in a well-planned letter. Written communication is always a solid start. Let your tenants know what repercussions they’ll face regarding damage to the home, lack of cleanliness, etc. Follow up with a phone call or an in-person meeting.

The life of a landlord can be difficult, stressful and trying. Be strong, honey! It’s your home and they’re your tenants. You call the shots, so start calling them!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 17—FAB (Older Adult Support Group) at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Those 50 and older are invited to take part in this virtual group. Find friendship, conversation and support during this casual meeting that meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. See the calendar area at www.mkelgbt.org for login information to the GoogleMeet group.

November 20—Saturday Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): You don’t have to wait until Sunday to get your brunch on! Hamburger Mary’s is serving up bottomless mimosas and breakfast staples with a side of sass during this brunch and family-friendly drag show. Take in the city’s favorite divas at the 1 p.m. revue but be sure to nab yourself a reservation first via www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

November 20—A Night of Cabaret at American Family Field/Sky Lounge (1 Brewers Way): This annual fundraiser for the Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Church is back! The 6 p.m. party includes a silent auction, food, cash bar and cabaret show starring local drag legends Dita Von, Maple Veneer and Karen Valentine.

November 20—“Night of a Thousand Stars” Drag Show at Pyramid (117 S. Main St., Lake Mills): Join me for a night of celebrity impersonations during Pyramid’s Pride Night. I emcee two shows (7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.) as late, great funny lady Joan Rivers, while some of the state’s top talents arrive as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Selena and others. Reserve your table at www.pyramidlakemills.com/reserve, and I’ll see you in Lake Mills!

November 20—“Bremsin” Burlesque Show at Bremen Café (901 E. Clarke St.): Head over to Riverwest for a naughty night of “sin-sational” burlesque, comedy and mischief. Don’t miss this indulgent night, starting at 9:30 p.m.

November 21—Packer-Game Viewing Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Hit up Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ sports bar when the Packers play the Vikings at noon. Touchdown shots, free half-time buffet, beer bust and friendly bartenders make Woody’s one of the hottest spots to cheer on the green and gold.

November 24—Open Talent Night at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Jazz up Hump Day when you attend this 11 p.m. talent show open to all who’d like to participate. From poets and singers to dancers and drag artists, anything goes during this fun-loving open stage. Hosted by Mimi Versace, the night starts at 10 p.m. with no cover, two-for-one drink specials and more.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an upcoming event with her? Simply send her a message at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.