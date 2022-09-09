Light That Tunnel Yourself

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

How do you know when you’ve peaked? I think I peaked shortly after graduate school. I looked good, I felt good and I was at the top of my game. Two failed marriages, two ungrateful daughters and unemployment have me feeling that I’ll never recapture the success I had back then. How do I move on, knowing I already hit my personal best?

Wishing for More,

Pity-Party Patty

Dear Patty,

Turn that frown upside down, Patricia! You don’t know when you’ve peaked because you haven’t yet. Life may be a series of ups and downs but live as if you’re on a steady climb to your best life yet.

Don’t compare the past you to the current you. The current you is fabulous. The current you is smarter and more experienced. The current you knows what she wants. Remind yourself of the good that surrounds you. Start a gratitude journal. Each night before bed, jot down a few things you’re grateful for, no matter how big or how small.

It’s important to note that if feelings of depression and/or inadequacy become overwhelming, see a professional. They can help you deal with focusing on the current you and all life still has to offer.

You got this, Patty. Get your groove back, get out there and start kicking some serious ass. Your best life is yet to come. Stop waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel and ignite that bitch yourself!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 15—Jazz in the Park at Cathedral Square (825 N. Jefferson St.): You haven’t hit up this outdoor concert event this summer? You better hurry as Jazz in the Park ends September 29. Every Thursday, you can claim your spot between 5-6 p.m. before the free concert starts at 6 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

September 19—"Sibling Rivalry: Live” at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X. Change conquer Cream City in this hilarious 8 p.m. night of lip-synching, costume changing and shade throwing. Are you Team Bob or Team Monet? Cast your vote at the show, but first sashay you way over to www.pabstheatergroup.com for tickets, starting at $35.00.

September 24—Fromm Petfest at Henry Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Dr.): Let your fur babies party Milwaukee-style when you take them to the Summerfest grounds for a 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. celebration of four-legged friends. Trot over to www.petfestmke.com for a lineup of events, vendors, performers, contests and other family-friendly highlights you won’t want to miss.

September 24 & September 25—Festa Italiana at Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.): Food, family and tradition share the spotlight at Festa! Take in the flavor, art and customs of Italy during one of the most popular fests in Milwaukee. The party starts at 11 a.m. each day but see www.iccmilwaukee.com to learn about the best of the fest.

