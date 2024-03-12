Live and Let Live … Alone

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

How do you deal with a homophobic, a-hole neighbor? I’m not gay but I have a brother and a lot of friends who are. I’m an ally, baby, through and through.

I just moved into a house and found out the guy next door is a homophobic nut job. I’ll save you the details of how this came to light but trust me when I say he’s a bigot and an ass.

How Can I Deal with Him?

Feeling Frustrated

Dear Frustrated,

How do you deal with him? You don’t, sugar. Your email didn’t give me a lot to go on but I’m not sure I need it. Simply don’t deal with your neighbor or his backward ways. Go about your life, enjoy friends and family (regardless of their orientation) and continue being the best damn LGBTQ+ ally possible. That’s what’s important. Not your neighbor.

This comes with two little caveats, however, because you do need to co-exist within the neighborhood. First, don’t antagonize him. He knows he’s homophobic so don’t hang pride flags or host loud outrageous tea dances in your backyard strictly to piss him off. That said, if you want to hang pride flags or host loud outrageous tea dances simply because you want to do so, then go for it! Paint your house in rainbow colors if that’s what you want to do. Just don’t do such things with the sole objective of getting his goat.

Second, the moment he threatens you, trespasses or vandalizes your property, contact the authorities. It’s important he understands you have zero tolerance when it comes to your safety, property and wellbeing. Other than that, let him live his sad, lonely life while you focus on being happy, healthy and fabulous!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 14—Creative Circle Queer Community at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Queer minds, unite! This open forum is for the city’s LGBTQ+ community to come together and discuss issues, successes and plans for the future. The 5-7 p.m. forum is free and open to all. See mkelgbt.org for more.

March 15—Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at Courage MKE’s C2 Apartments(2030 W. National Ave.): Courage MKE is expanding to offer housing for LGBTQ+ adults with this exciting new development. Be a part of history by attending the 11: 30 a.m. ribbon cutting followed by tours and refreshments that continue throughout the day.

March 16—"Bosom Buddies: Remembering Rona Revue” at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): I join Karen Valentine, Maple Veneer, Shannon Dupree, BJ Daniels and so many other iconic performers to honor the memory of Ron “Rona” Thate. A true drag legend, Rona was not only Miss Gay Wisconsin 1982 but one of Milwaukee’s most-vocal equal rights advocates. The party (and I do mean party) starts at 5 p.m. and includes a star-studded drag show that would have made Rona proud.

March 17—"The Little Mermen: Ultimate Disney Tribute Band” at Stephanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts (826 N.Eight St., Sheboygan): Bring the family for this fun-loving 3 p.m. concert that celebrates the music, characters, costumes and spirit of Disney. Rock out when the much-loved songs from your favorite films get a slight update from this live band and troupe of talented singers. See weillcenter.com for tickets.

March 18—Trivia with Corey and Dear Ruthie at Milwaukee Artist Resource Network/MARN (191 N. Broadway): I pair up with fun-loving, man-about-town Corey Patrick during this 6 p.m. trivia night. Enjoy wine, beer and munchies at the Third Ward hot spot while you and your team put your knowledge to the test. Prizes, laughs and more make this trivia night a great way to start your week.

March 19—"Bianco Del Rio: Dead Inside” at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): The Joan Rivers of drag, Bianca Del Rio struts her forked-tongued stuff on the Milwaukee stage once again. If you’ve yet to see this Ru Paul darling live, don’t miss this opportunity. Order tickets to the 8 p.m. stand-up concert at pabsttheatergroup.com and see why this “gown in a clown” has become a doll of the LGBTQ+ community.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.