Long Way to Love

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Pridefest and the Milwaukee Pride Parade might be over, but there’s still a good time to be had in this city. It’s summer, after all, and things are heating up all over Cream City. Take a look at my social calendar below for a few ideas sure to liven up your week, but first let’s read an email from a local looking for love overseas.

Dear Ruthie,

How do you feel about long-distance relationships? I’m talking about looooong distance. Like, I’m in Milwaukee and she’s in Croatia. I know there are plenty of ups and downs but be real. What do you really think? I like your column, and I hope you will reply to this.

Thanks,

Rockin’ Robin

Dear Robin,

Long-distance love affairs can be hot and sexy…and tough … and annoying … and lonely … and sad. Yikes! I guess they can be challenging but with some pretty great benefits if everything works out. Love is love, after all, so I say go for it! Just keep a few ideas in mind.

I’m willing to bet you’re well aware of the issues you and your honey face, so acknowledge those issues upfront. Amp up the communication between you and your lover. Talk about both of your concerns. Set a few ground rules as well. Are you exclusive? Should regular “date nights” occur between you? If so, what do those look like?

Take time to “check in” with one another regarding the long-distance issue. You might feel things are working well, but your partner might disagree (or vice versa). Make time to be sure cyber dating is working for both of you. If not, address and resolve the issues.

Long-distance lovin’ isn’t for everyone; however, if you truly found your special someone, the results can be life changing. Good luck!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 9—Washington Heights Night Market at Washington Heights (5300 Washington Blvd.): This popular market is back, featuring all of artists, makers, crafters, growers and food vendors you’ve come to expect. The street market is open from 4-8 p.m.

June 10—“Legends Live” Drag Show at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): The incredible exhibit “Legends of Drag” has taken residence at the MOWA/DTN gallery, featuring several Wisconsin icons (and me!). Check out the photographs by Harry Hanson and Devin Antheus, then watch the legends perform during an 8 p.m. show. I’ll be there along my fellow legends BJ Daniels, Karen Valentine, Shannon Dupree, Christina Chase and the Sugarbaker Twins. See www.wisconsinart.org/events for tickets.

June 11—Pride Prom at The Racine Civic Center Lawn (5 Fifth St., Racine): The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin hosts the prom of your dreams…regardless of your age! The astrology-themed dance is being held in two tents: One for adults and one for youth. Both proms include music, dancing, drag shows and more. Kids go to prom for free; adults need a $60 ticket to enter. See www,lgbtsewi.org/prom for more information.

June 11—Madison Bear Night: Underwear and Pups at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): The Madison Bears social group teams up with the Madison Pups/Pets for a night of fur, friendship and fun. The frisky night starts at 9 p.m. in the back bar. Feel like showing off your fur and dancing in your underwear? A free clothing check will be provided.

June 12—Leather Pride at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): The pride parties haven’t stopped in Cream City! Join the Castaways MC of Milwaukee leather group for a little (or a lot) day drinking. The 3-7 p.m. beer bust is always a good time, so be sure to check it out. Enjoy Hunty’s beer garden, friendly bartenders, raffle prizes, Jell-o shots and more when the Castaways host this Sunday funday!

June 13 & June 14—“ABBA & Friends Tribute” at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Bring out your inner dancing queen with an homage to one of the most popular groups of all time. Don’t take a chance on tickets! Order yours soon via www.sunsetplayhouse.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.