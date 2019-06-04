It’s here! It’s here! The biggest, baddest, craziest, coolest, funniest, funkiest fest of the year is upon us. It’s PrideFest—the granddaddy of all pride celebrations—and you’re invited! If you haven’t been to PrideFest in a few years, make this the year to return and see what you’ve been missing.

Can’t make it to the Summerfest grounds to take in the fest? No worry! There are lots of other pride-related events around town to customize pride weekend to your liking. In addition to the events listed in my social calendar below, swing by your favorite bar, nightclub, LGBTQ bookstore or community center and celebrate pride your way. Consider volunteering for an LGBTQ organization or host a party for friends who share your view of what it means to be proud.

Regardless of how you want to ring in pride month, be safe, sane and make good choices—and have fun! I’ll be back next week with answers for local help-seekers, but until then, stay loud and proud, Milwaukee!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 5—Pride Night and Tailgate with the Brewers at Miller Park (1 Brewers Way): You don’t have to play left field to be out at the ballpark! The Milwaukee Gay Sports Network, Milwaukee Brewers and Aurora Health Care host this party at the ballpark. Your ticket gets you entrance to the 4 p.m. tailgate, 6:40 p.m. game and a Brewers Pride baseball hat. Search “Pride Night” at eventbrite.com for ticket packages.

June 5—Ani DiFranco at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): The feminist icon breezes into Brew City with this 8 p.m. concert. Her latest tour includes Diane Patterson as the opening act, so nab your seat via pabsttheater.org today.

June 6—Big Gay 5K Run/Walk at Veterans Park (1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive): Start your pride weekend off on the right step—literally! This annual run/walk opens with registration at 5 p.m. with the step off at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy some fresh air, meet new friends and celebrate pride with a healthy change-of-pace event. See milwaukeegaysports.com for more information.

June 6-9—PrideFest Milwaukee at the Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): Get ready for fun, Milwaukee! PrideFest is here! Don’t miss the shows, dancing, drinks, food, shopping and more during this incredible four-day event. Swing by pridefest.com for stage lineups, schedules and more.

June 7—Pants-Off Dance-Off at Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.): Strip down to your undies and hit the dance floor with this pride edition of the popular dance party. The insanity starts at 9 p.m. and runs until bar close.

June 8—Bicycle Ride with Pride and Rally at Company Brewing (735 E. Center St.): Everyone likes a good, long ride during pride. This third-annual bike ride starts at 9:30 a.m. outside the brewery and hits the road up to the Harley-Davidson Museum. Along the way, riders will learn about historical landmarks and points of interest to the LGBTQ community. The ride is free, but bikers are encouraged to register at eventbrite.com.

June 8—Ride with Pride Motorcycle Run at the Harley-Davidson Museum (400 W. Canal St.): Believe it or not, one of the world’s largest motorcycle runs honoring the LGBTQ community occurs in Milwaukee! Hit your hog and meet at 10 a.m. at the museum. The ride departs at 11 a.m. and ventures through numerous neighborhoods and the lakefront before arriving at PrideFest. The ride is free; no registration is necessary.

June 8—20th Anniversary Party at Bay Street Tattoo Co. (322 E Bay St.): Pride week is the perfect time to get some new ink. Stop by the popular tattoo parlor and piercing studio from noon to 8 p.m., because the team is celebrating the shop’s birthday! Check out the specials, raffles, giveaways and more, ultimately benefiting the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center.

June 9—Pre-Pride-Parade Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Belly up to the all-you-can-eat buffet before walking down to the parade with this 10 a.m. brunch. Take in one of two drag shows by The Brunchettes (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) and make this a pride Sunday to remember! Call 414-488-2555 for reservations.

June 9—Milwaukee Pride Parade at South Second Street: Having become quite the celebration all its own, the city’s pride parade is an afternoon of fun that can’t be missed. Step off is at 2 p.m., with numerous bars and establishments along South Second Street hosting sidewalk parade parties. Haven’t been to the parade in a while? Check it out! You won’t believe what you’re missing! See prideparademke.org for more.

June 9—Fat Dix Pride Block Party at DIX (739 S. First St.): When the parade passes by, the block party revs up with beer pods, entertainment, dancing and more. Don’t miss the 4 p.m. variety show featuring Lady Gaga impersonator Judas Joe Manson and check out the 5 p.m. night of music hosted by the legendary Jaymes Mansfield.

June 9—Trixie Mattel at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Local girl gone big time, Trixie Mattel struts her sultry (and silly) self back home for a pride week performance. Check out the hilarious songstress and all-star drag diva for free ($30 meet-and-greet tickets are available at thisisitbar.ticketleap.com), when she hits the stage with a bevy of local beauties.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Season one of her reality drag competition, “Camp Wannakiki” is currently available on YouTube.