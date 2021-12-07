Love Is Ageless … Or Is It?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

Where do you stand on an age difference between two lovers; say 20 years or so? Part of me thinks that love is love, but the other part of me tries to be realistic. What’s the limit on dating outside your age range … either older or younger? I’m curious what you (and your readers, for that matter) might think.

Thanks,

Ageless Andy

Dear Andrew,

You’re right, honey, love is love…but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t proceed with a bit of caution knowing what sort of difficulties a relationship may face.

A good rule of thumb when looking for a new mate is keeping things to an age difference of 10 years. A 10-year difference means you’ve likely shared life lessons and experiences while growing up, lived through the same iconic moments in history, were in on similar pop culture trends and the like.

I’m not saying you should turn down possibilities if the age difference is larger than 10 years. Not at all. If there’s a connection there, explore it. Just do so understanding that the age difference could be an issue. Maybe it won’t be. Maybe it will be. You won’t know until you take a chance.

Ruthie’s Holiday Social Calendar

December 9-12—Black Nativity at Marcus Performing Arts Center/Wilson Theater (929 N. Water St.): Take in the story of the Nativity through scripture, song, dance and poetry from the African American perspective. Written by Langston Hughes and directed by Dimonte Henning, this year’s production includes a post-pandemic take on life. See www.marcuscenter.org for tickets and more.

December 10-12—“Christmas at the Basilica” concert at Basilica of St. Josaphat (601 W. Lincoln Ave.): Celebrate this magical time of year with the Bel Canto Chorus. Let this impressive chorus fill you with holiday cheer during a remarkable concert featuring classical selections as well as traditional Christmas carols. Stop by www.belcanto.org for performance times and tickets.

December 11—Holiday Tea at Social on Sixth (324 S, Sixth St., Racine): Take your Christmas celebrations to a new height with this classic, vintage and all-around lovely holiday tea.

From soul-soothing teas and finger sandwiches to Prosecco and pastries—all accompanied by antique china, crystal and linens—this delightful nod to yesteryear offers a heartwarming respite from the hustle and bustle of the season. Get your $40 ticket to the 1:30-3:00 p.m. delight when you search “Holiday Tea” at www.eventbrite.com.

December 12—Drag Brunch at Vintage Brewing Co., Capital East (803 E. Washington Ave., Madison): Queen of the night, Bryanna Banx$, sets her alarm clock early to host this drag-a-licious dining experience. For $35 you can enjoy the brunch menu and the noon show. (Doors open at 10 a.m.) The 21+ event also involves mimosa specials you don’t want to miss.

December 12—Game Day Party at Fluid Bar (819 S. Second St.): Haven’t watched a Packer game at Fluid yet? What are you waiting for? Check out this popular cocktail bar while the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears at 7:20 p.m. A beer bust, touchdown shots, half-time grub and friendly bartenders make this party a Packer backers dream come true.

December 12—Sunday Funday at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): The city’s favorite drag duo, Mercedes Benzover and Loretta Love Lee, host this Sunday happy hour sure to ease you into the workweek. Drink specials, a drag show and an overall great time await when you swing by the 4 p.m. party.

December 12—"Noche de Divas Drag Revue” at McCarty Park Sports Pub (6828 W. Oklahoma Ave.): Sunday night means drag night at this southside pub and grill. Two shows (9 p.m. and 11 p.m.) make it easy to take in the fun but arrive early and enjoy some tasty grub as well the music by the house DJ.

December 13—LGBTQ+ & Disability Virtual Support Group via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Just one of the many services offered by the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, this virtual group explores issues faced by LGBTQ+ identified individuals with disabilities. To join this friendly group or simply to learn more, email ccarter@mkelgbt.org.

