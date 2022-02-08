Make Cupid Your Bitch

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

Is it normal to get depressed on Valentine’s Day? I’ve been single for most of my life, and this Valentine’s Day will most likely not be an exception. It just sort of makes me feel sad and lonely. I’m fine once this dumb-ass holiday is over, but I feel agitated and weird about it before it even arrives. Do others feel the same, you think?

(Signed)

Cupid’s Enemy

Dear Enemy,

It’s one day. Fuggetaboutit. I know, I know…easier said than done.

You know this holiday brings the blues, right? So why not take the bull by the horns and make this holiday your bitch? Fuck Cupid in the mouth, honey! Host a party for your single friends. Make it an Anti-Valentine-Day Day. Or simply plan a day for yourself, doing all of the things you love most. Maybe spend the day volunteering or making the day special for a parent, sibling or even a fur baby. Take the focus off all that mushy stuff and make it your own.

If you’re struggling with depression and loneliness on a regular basis, seek professional help. Do the same if these feelings become crippling or start interfering with your daily routine. If you truly only struggle with Feb. 14, however, then take matters into your own hand and make the day your own.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 11 through February 13—Anime Milwaukee at Wisconsin Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): It’s time to get your cosplay on as the Midwest’s anime and gaming communities come together to celebrate! Visit animemilwaukee.org for all the details surrounding panel discussions, guest speakers, the masquerade, fanart and fanfiction contests, Kpop battles, children’s programs, Minecraft offerings, event passes and more.

February 12—Sweets & Treats Fest at Waukesha County Expo Center (1000 Northview Road, Waukesha): Have an insatiable sweet tooth? Then you’re in luck! The third annual Sweet & Treats Fest offers free samples from some Wisconsin’s best chocolatiers, bakers and other confectionaries … with plenty of additional menu items to purchase! Grab your sweetie (no pun intended) and make this a new Valentine’s Day tradition. Search eventbrite.com for ticket options to the 1-3 p.m. event.

February 12—A Valentine’s To Remember at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Savor the experience of The Dark Room at this posh hotel during a five-course dinner you’ll never forget. In addition to the sensational meal, you’ll enjoy wine pairings and more. Make your reservation for the 5:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. seating at saintkatearts.com.

February 12—Miss Gay Fox Valley at The Re Mixx (8386 State Road 76, Neenah): Break outside your bubble with a road trip to this popular Neenah nightclub. Some of the region’s top talents compete for the crown in this pageant that’s sure to offer a bit of Vegas flair. The competition starts at 10:30 p.m. (and includes a $5 door charge), but table reservations can be made by shooting a message to the Re Mixx Facebook page.

February 12—Tucked & Loaded at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Man about town Easton Boyd hosts this 11 p.m. show featuring some of Milwaukee’s hottest queens (and kings). Doors open at 10 p.m. and the night involves a $6 door charge. Once inside, you’re in for a fantastic night of drag, dancing and drinks!

February 13—MKE Vogue Nights Banji Mini Ball at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Strike a pose! Always wanted to walk? Now’s your chance. Compete for cash prizes in categories such as Virgin Vogue, Virgin Runway, Sex Siren, Face and others … or simply cheer on your favorites and take in the excitement. The 18+ event starts at 10:30 p.m.

February 16—Pride Night with the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (400 W. Kilbourn Ave.): The gang at the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce joins forces with the city’s hockey team to offer this second annal Pride night! Come for the 7 p.m. hockey game, stay for the great after party. See wislgbtchamber.com for ticket information.

