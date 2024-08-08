Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

Two years ago, my mom married a total loser. He doesn’t work, sits on the couch all day playing games and watching movies, and lives off her income which isn’t that great to start with. She pays all the bills, does all the cooking and cleaning, and handles all aspects of the house. He’s gross and has poor hygiene, too!

To top it off, he’s now saying disrespectful things about my being a lesbian! How can we get through to her that this guy is no good?

Love ya,

Concerned Carrie

Dear Concerned,

Seems mamma likes a bad boy. And who can blame her? Nothing churns my butter like a stinky middle-aged gamer ordering industrial sized barrels of cheese balls on my Amazon account.

But seriously, mamma’s a grown woman, making her own choices. I’m not saying you have to be a wet noodle. Continue to look out for her best interest and discuss red flags with her but realize that her choice in men is ultimately up to her.

I say this with one exception: Don’t let anyone make you feel “less than” in anyway. Let him and your mother know you are not going to stand for disparaging remarks regarding your sexuality or identity. Put your foot down and let them know you expect their respect.

Ruthie’s August Social Calendar

August 8—2024 LGBTQ+ Progress Awards at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1721 W. Canal St.): I’m thrilled to host this year’s ceremony, honoring those who truly make a difference in the local LGBTQ+ community. Join my co-host, Peter Burgelis, and I for a night of appetizers, dinner, beverages and more when you reserve a spot via shepherdexpress.com.

August 9—Opening Night The Prom at Next Act Theatre (255 S. Water St.): Bombshell Theatre Company produces this musical that took Broadway by storm. The heartwarming story revolves around a student yearning to take her girlfriend to the big dance. Nab tickets at bombshelltheatre.org before the run closes August 18.

August 12—Center Street Daze Festival (on Center Street between Humboldt and Holton): From the cart race to eight entertainment stages, the sights, sounds, flavors and fun improve each year at this street bash. See centerstreetdazefestival.com for details, lineups and more.

August 15—“Respect: A Tribute to the Queen of Soul” at Cathedral Square Park(520 E. Wells St.): As if Jazz in the Park wasn’t special enough, this concert honors one of the greatest divas of all time—Aretha Franklin! Relish the music of the legendary singer during the 5-9 p.m., free outdoor concert.

August 17—Washington County Pride Celebration at Riveredge Nature Center(4458 County Road Y, Saukville): If you didn’t get your fill of pride in June, don’t miss this noon to 4 p.m. bash. The family-friendly celebration includes live music, food, (non-alcoholic) beverages, drag performers and more.

August 18—Outreach Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park (2930 N. Sherman Ave., Madison): Hosted by Madison’s OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center, the 1-6 p.m. party includes live entertainment, food, beverages, family-friendly activities, a vendor area and more. Swing by outreachmagicfestival.org for details.

August 23—Gimme Gimme Disco at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): This 8 p.m. dance party features the tunes of the ‘70s and 80s sure to shake your groove thing. From ABBA to The Village People, this is the music that’ll keep you on the dancefloor all night long. See eventbrite.com for tickets.

August 31—Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): I’m hosting a fun and family-friendly brunch at the MKE burger palace! Join me for the 2 p.m. Saturday brunch that’s sure to be the highlight of your weekend. Be sure to make a reservation at hamburgermarys.com/mke.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.