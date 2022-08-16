Marriage Off to a Bad Start

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I got married three months ago. We got a room at the hotel where our reception was so we could stay the night. He stayed there the night before, however, so we wouldn’t see each other before the ceremony.

Turns out, he got on Grindr and had a guy over the night before the wedding. Worst of all, the a-hole slept over and they (screwed) again the morning of our wedding! My husband told a friend, who told a friend who told me. Not believing a word of this, I confronted my husband, and he admitted it all.

We’ve only been married three months and I’m already thinking about divorce. Any advice you could offer would be great.

Royally Pissed Off,

Jeremy

Dear Jeremy,

Wowwy wow wow. You packed a lot into one email, sugar. Not sure where to begin, my little honey dumplin,’ but I’ll give it my best shot.

First off, I’m sorry this happened to you. Secondly, I hope your man enjoyed getting that little piece of chicken because it certainly put him in deep trouble.

You didn’t share whatever excuse he had for his pre-wedding hookup, but it must have been strong enough to keep you around. That is, of course, if you are still around as you really didn’t indicate your current living situation.

I think the only way to dig yourselves out of this mess is to attend couples counseling. I wish I had more to offer, but this man of yours f’ed up pretty bad. If you really want to save your marriage, move on and have a future together, bring in a therapist to help you get there.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 17—Here and Now Yoga at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Join yogi Luis Perez for this 6-7 p.m. class sure to bring you the peace and relaxation you crave. Bring a water bottle and your own yoga matt to the classes that meet the second, third and fourth Wednesday of the month.

August 20—Brady Street Art Walk (random locations throughout Brady St.): Check out this noon-4 p.m. day when local artists line Brady Street, selling their best pieces. Grab a meal or a drink at one of area’s restaurants or bars and relish the last bit of summer during this art crawl.

August 21—Milwaukee Markers Market at Discover World Museum (500 N. Harbor Drive): Buy local with this end of summer sale from some of your favorite makers, crafters, artists and others. More than 40 vendors offer up the best of their best (at the best prices) at the 10 a.m.-4 p.m. marketplace. There’s free admission to the market, so why not make it a day of lakefront fun?

August 21—Closing Night “Legends of Drag” Exhibit at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): You have one more chance to see the photo exhibit that has all of Milwaukee talking. Featuring portraits of the country’s most legendary drag queens, this engaging installation is packing up and moving to another city. Check out the pieces focusing on local queens, learn about divas from other states, watch a quick video regarding the growth of drag and celebrate what these pioneers brought the LGBTQ+ table.

August 21—OutReach Magic Pride Festival at Warner Park (2930 N. Sherman Ave., Madison): Pride season lasts all summer in Wisconsin. Just ask a few Madison peeps! This year’s party includes entertainers, dancing, a marketplace, and food and beverage vendors in addition to family-friendly games and activities. Take a trip to Mad City because the park will be hopping from 1-6 p.m.

August 23—Navigating Health-Care Benefits for LGBTQ+ People with Disabilities via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Health care and insurance systems, policies and benefits can be confusing. If you’re a person with disabilities, attend this virtual 11: 30 a.m. education session for tips and ideas to best understand the benefits you have coming and how to navigate the complicated health-related systems. See the events page of www.mkelgbt.org for login information.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com