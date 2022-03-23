Mommie Dearest Reclaims Her Space

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

Help! My freeloading daughter moved back home, and she’s driving me nuts! She’s over 30, and I’m supporting her all over again, paying for food, her phone, gas and more. It’s getting ridiculous. How can I kick her to the curb without damaging our relationship forever?

(Signed)

Mommie Dearest

Dear Mom,

It’s GETTING ridiculous? Honey, you’re already there! Start cutting the chord by not paying her phone bill. Leaving her without a phone might light a fire under her tush to get out, get a job and get on with her life.

Next, skip the gas money. If she wants to tool around town, she can take the bus; plain and simple. Par back on things one by one, and you’ll diminish the enabling as well.

She’s in her 30s, sugar. Time for her to set some goals that will hit the reset button on her life. Ask if she has any steppingstones in mind to help her reach loftier goals. If she does, ask how you might be able to help her (not financially). If she refuses your offer or simply decides not to move on, then give her a reasonable date to move out.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 23 & 24—Broadway Mad-Lib Cabaret at Waukesha Civic Theater (264 W. Main St.): Enjoy your favorite showtunes with a tongue-in-cheek twist when the audience changes the words. Performers and vocalists from Outskirts Theatre Company belt out silly and salty versions of Broadway hits during the 7:30 p.m. interactive concert. Swing by www.waukeshacivictheatre.org for $15 tickets.

March 24—Voices for Ukraine at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): My cousins and “Camp Wannakiki” co-hosts, the Sugarbaker Twins, offer up this night of karaoke with proceeds going toward Ukraine relief efforts. Sign up to sing or simply watch the fun during the 8 p.m. party.

March 25—Fortune Feimster at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): One the communities all-time favorite comics brings her “2 Sweet 2 Salty” tour to Cream City. Join stand-up star, TV personality, writer and actor, Fortune Feimster, for the 7 p.m. night of laughs. Stop by www.pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets starting at $29.50.

March 26—Mr. Gay Wisconsin USofA at Re Mixx (8386 State Road 76, Neenah): Head to this popular Neenah nightclub and treat yourself to the 30th annual pageant. The guys take center stage, competing for the cherished title on this fantastic night. See the Re Mixx Facebook page for tickets to the 9 p.m. event.

March 27—Womxn Makers Market at Bad Moon Saloon (4035 S. Clement Ave.): Celebrate Women’s Month during this 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. makers mart, featuring some of the city’s favorite womxn makers, crafters and artists. Check out jewelry, clothing, paintings and more as well as pint beers where a portion of proceeds go to Sojourner Truth House.

March 27—“Suicide Is a Drag” Drag Show at Turner Hall Ballroom (1034 N. Vel R Phillips Ave.): The Wisconsin Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts this 7 p.m. drag show featuring a few of the city’s favorite performers, cash bars, music and dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m., so arrive early for drinks and nab a good seat. Reserve a $20 ticket at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

March 29—“Trixie and Katya Live!” at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): American’s favorite drag duo hits the stage in this hilarious parody/tribute to road-trip films. The 8 p.m. musical promises all the laughs, glamor and fun you’ve come to expect from Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, so reserve your tickets ($34.95 to $129.95) at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

March 31—“An Evening with Joan Rivers & Friends” at Sunstone Studios (127 E. Wells St.): I’m so happy to don my Joan Rivers drag and bring my popular celebrity impersonation show back to Milwaukee. Grab a cocktail or two and join Joan and her guests Cher, Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Selena, Lady Gaga and others for a handclapping, laugh-out-loud 7 p.m. drag show you’ll never forget. See www.sunstonestudiosmke.com for you $25 ticket.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.