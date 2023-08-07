Money Causes Matrimony Conundrum

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m supposed to marry my fiancé in 3 weeks. Last week he told me about his incredible debt. He has more than $100,000 in bills, has collection agencies calling (which he hid from me all this time) and owes back pay on a loan.

Due to the nature of his debt, much of it will become my problem, too, once we legally marry. I love him and want the rainbow-themed wedding we planned but this is all too much. Should I call off the wedding? Not sure I’m up to this.

Help!

Runaway Groom

Dear Runaway,

Yikes! Sorry to hear, sugar. I wish you two would have discussed finances before wedding plans got this far; and if you did discuss finances, then I’m sorry your guy wasn’t honest with you.

Taking the plunge or canceling the wedding aren’t your only options. I’d consider postponing the wedding instead. Matrimony is a huge step, and it sounds like you might be starting down the aisle on the wrong foot. Explain your fears to your fiancé and suggest postponing things in favor of seeing a financial planner. An expert can help you put together a plan for success so you’ll both feel better about tying the knot.

Ruthie’s August Social Calendar

August 2—"RuPaul’s Drag Race Live: Werq the World Tour 2023” at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Asia O’Hara, Daya Betty, Kandy Muse, Lady Camden, Naomi Smalls, Rosé and Mistress Isabelle Brooks hit the stage during what’s being billed as the world’s largest drag production. While the lineup is subject to change, a jaw-dropping show is sure to be had. Get tickets at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

August 3—2023 LGBTQ+ Progress Awards at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Join me and County District Supervisor Peter Burgelis as we honor the movers and shakers in the local LGBTQ+ community. The delightful gala includes a friendly 5 p.m. cocktail hour and incomparable dinner. Help us thank those making a difference in our city by ordering tickets at www.shepherdexpress.com.

August 5—MADACC Fundraiser at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Save Milwaukee’s animals with this change-of-pace event. One dollar from every drink purchased goes to Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, and sales from the incredible raffle also help save the puppies and kitties. I’ll see you at the 8 p.m. drag show, but the fun begins at 7 p.m.

August 10—Viewing of “Camp Wannakiki” Season 5 Finale at This Is It(418 E. Wells St.): The locally-produced drag reality competition crowns its winner and dishes out $10,000. I’ll be there alongside my cousins the Sugarbaker Twins and Milwaukee contestant Jaclyn Jill. The show airs at 8 p.m. but arrive early for a good seat.

August 14—"Pink: Summer Carnival 2023” at American Family Field (1 Brewers Way): Considered one of the country’s top concert entertainers, Pink promises yet another phenomenal, memory-making experience with this colorful tour. Featuring special guest Pat Benatar, the night starts at 6:30 p.m. Swing by www.ticketmaster.com for more.

August 25 through August 27—2023 Gay Camping Friends Midwest Regional Meetup at Campit Outdoor Resort (6635 118th Ave., Fennville, MI): Located just minutes from Saugatuck, this popular haven offers up all the camping fun you’re looking for. Learn what Campit has to offer while you mix and mingle with likeminded campers. Just be sure to reserve a spot at www.campitresort.com.

August 26—Miss Club Wisconsin at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Ct., Madison): One of the bigger pageants in the state, Miss Club kicks off at 8 p.m., honoring the current Miss Club, Nia Chanel Sidora-Sanchez. The glamorous evening involves a $10 cover charge, but tables can be reserved by reaching out to blbreeze14@gmail.com.

August 30—Katya Meet & Greet at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Kiki with Trixie Mattel’s bestie, Katya during this 8 p.m. meet and greet! Tickets to meet Katya and take a photo can be found at www.eventbrite.com and include passes to the 18+ drag show later that night.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.