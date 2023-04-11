Money Makes the World Go ‘Round…Except for You

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

What’s wrong with me? I cannot save money to save my life. At the age of 34, I’m still living paycheck to paycheck. Other people my age are going on vacations, buying new cars, purchasing homes…I work hard and have a good job, but I’m barely getting by. I’m not sure what I’m doing wrong.

What’s Wrong With Me?

Financially Unstable Frederick

Dear Freddy,

I hear ya! Prices are out of control everywhere these days and keeping coin in the bank seems like an uphill battle. I’ve resorted to giving myself bikini waxes, and don’t get me started on my at-home anal bleaching nights. It’s not pretty.

Stop comparing yourself to others. You don’t understand their financial situations, and for all you know they could be digging themselves into holes. (Holes that likely need bleaching.)

Next, log your spending. All of it. From gas and groceries to dinner and drinks. Learn where you’re spending your cash and start stashing it in the bank instead. Check streaming/digital subscriptions and make a few cuts. Apply those savings to any outstanding credit card debt. Consider consolidating bills where possible, and check with cell-phone providers for more-affordable packages. Create a budget for yourself and stick to it. Write it out and track your expenses regularly.

Taking these aggressive steps will make you feel better about your finances and set you on a successful money-saving path.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 13—Bingo Game Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Cream City Foundation invites you to support the LGBTQ+ communities of SE Wisconsin when they host this crazy night of prizes, food and fun! Eat, drink and be “Mary” during the lively 7:30 p.m. bash. I’ll see you there but be sure to reserve a table at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke first.

April 13 through April 16—"Dixie’s Tupperware Party” at Vogel Hall (929 N. Water St.): Dixie Longate, the fast-talking, quick-witted Southern bell makes her much-awaited return with an all-new show that’s fresher than a lettuce crisper. See marcuscenter.org to hold your spot at the party.

April 15—Pride Homecoming at Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): The team at The United Way’s Pride United hosts this dance allowing folks to bring their date of choice to a homecoming. The hotel’s Arc Theater comes alive with dancing, appetizers, cocktails and more once the 7 p.m. party kicks off. Swing by unitedwaygmwac.org for tickets.

April 15—Mr. Gay Wisconsin USofA at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Someone is about to walk away with a new title, and you don’t want to miss it. Head to Madison for this change-of-pace pageant. The competition begins at 8 p.m. Email kmichaelswiusofa19@gmail.com to reserve a table.

April 16—WMSE’s 21st Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser at MSOE Kern Center (1245 N. Broadway): Spice up your spring and heat up your week with this fundraiser. Sample 40 different chilis from the city’s top restaurants, cafes and bars, and vote for the winners. The family-friendly event includes the rockabilly music you love in addition to cold brews, games and more. See msoe.org/chili for tickets to the 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. cook-off.

April 19—Milwaukee Goat Yoga at The Cooperage (822 S. Water St.): Not into yoga? How about cuddling with adorable baby dwarf goats? You read that correctly! The event that’s sweeping the country hits Cream City with this 5 p.m. session. Enjoy 30 minutes of yoga followed by 30 minutes of furry fun when you register at fitdegree.com.

April 19—Pride Night at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Join me and B.J. Daniels for cocktails and a show. Your discounted ticket gets you into the party with free drinks and appetizers. Then you get to choose which production you want to see. Take in “The Greatest Love for Whitney” or enjoy the comedy God of Carnage at 8 p.m. The last pride night of the theater season, it’s a night you won’t want to miss. Visit milwaukeerep.com for information and tickets.

