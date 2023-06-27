Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Readers

Last week, I was humbled to receive acknowledgement from the City of Milwaukee County Supervisors for my contributions to the city’s LGBTQ+ community. What a thrill!

I was presented a citation (yes, that’s what they call it) along with more than 40 other individuals, companies and groups who add so much to this city. From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank the Board of Supervisors for this incredible honor and praise those who shared such recognition.

I was one of a handful of recipients asked to speak at the ceremony. During my speech, I noted how our LGBTQ+ community exemplifies the spirit of the state’s motto—Forward. That’s what this community does…we move forward! We move forward in our fight for equality and acceptance. We move forward in our desire to make this city one of respect, safety and inclusion. We move forward in our desire for happiness.

Thanks to everyone who made this award (citation) happen, now let’s get back to work and keep moving forward!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 29—“Camp Wannakiki” Viewing Party at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Don’t subscribe to OutTV? No problem! You can still watch this locally produced reality drag competition. Simply attend this weekly viewing party! Contestant Jaclyn Jill hosts this 8 p.m. showing that includes prizes and drink specials so mix up your work week with the cast from “Camp Wannakiki.”

June 30—All Together Now/LGBTQ+ Pride Drag Queen Story Time at Racine Public Library (75 Seventh St., Racine): Celebrate stories that spotlight all colors of the rainbow when you and the family settle in for a heartwarming story time from local queens. Enjoy a few snacks from the library during the delightful 3:30 p.m. event.

June 30 – TGIF Party at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center hosts this monthly happy hour (5:30-7:30 p.m.) at a different venue each month. This time, you can mix and mingle and usher in the weekend at LaCage! See old friends and meet new faces during the popular get-together.

June 30—“The Golden Girls Pride Special” at Pyramid Event Venue (117 S. Main St., Lake Mills): They’re back! Everyone’s four favorite ladies have packed up their Mother’s Day special and taken it to Lake Mills. Catch them in this all-original comedy featuring choreographed music numbers, lots of laughs and a touch of heart. I reprise my role as Dorothy alongside a sensational cast that received standing ovations nightly. See why when you nab tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

June 30—Rough Trade Fetish Friday at Jackhammer (6406 N. Clark St., Chicago): The infamous Windy City is celebrating hardworking, blue-collar men with this new, quarterly fetish night. Come dressed in theme or simply come for the hot guys, drink specials and more. You can expect a $5 cover after 9 p.m., but the party lasts until 4 a.m.

July 1—Pride Hangover Show at Puddler’s Hall (2461 S. Clair St.): The Brew City Bombshell burlesque troop is helping you hold onto pride month as long as possible. A $12 door charge gets you into the fun that includes live vocals, dance and more. Doors open at 9 p.m. with the show at 10 p.m.

July 2—Drag Swap at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Stop by this popular bar for its first drag-swap rummage sale. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. when you can pick up all the wigs, costumes, jewelry and other glitzy, glam-y accessories from your favorite performers. Want to sell some of your drag closet? Show up at 2 p.m. to claim a sales spot (given away on a first-come/first-served basis). Patrons and sellers must be over 21 to participate.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.