Mr. Right vs Mr. Mom

Dear Ruthie,

I thought I found the man of my dreams, my Mr. Right. I started thinking about marriage and starting a family with him. It’s always been my dream to be a dad with two kids to be exact!

As things got more serious, he recently told me that he doesn’t want to have kids. Ever! He says he never had that inkling to be a parent.

I was shocked. Kids and a family are part of my life plan but not his. I think he’s my person but now I’m confused and doubting this relationship. What do you think I should do?

Help!

Doubting Thomas

Dear Doubt,

If having kiddos is your thing, this is not your Mr. Right. Have a heart to heart about this so he’s aware of your dreams but you’ll likely have to move on and find a man who shares your dreams.

This is not something you can to talk him into. And really… would you want to? Changing his mind would only be temporary. This is a personal choice, and it sounds like he’s made his.

Heartbreaking? Sure. But when you find a man who shares your enthusiasm for being a parent, you’ll know you’ve truly found your Mr. Right!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 20—Bingo Game Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Hamburger Mary’s takes drag bingo to new heights with this kooky night of fun! Enjoy several rounds of bawdy bingo in addition to hilarious game-show games you’ll never forget. Best of all, the 7:30 p.m. event serves as a fundraiser for a local charity every week.

June 20—Pride Night at the Comedy Cabin (120 N. Crosby Ave., Janesville): Don’t miss this chance to tickle your funny bone when this hilarious LGBTQIA+ showcase! Your $10 ticket benefits Janesville Pride, making a perfect reason for a road trip. See cabinlaughs.com for details on the 8 p.m. show.

June 21—La Cage aux Folles at La Cage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): One of the Great White Way’s favorite musicals taps its sequined heel into Brew City for this much-anticipated production. Attend this 7:30 p.m. performance, and you’ll see a certain big-boned redhead in a walk-on role. (Me…I’m talking about me. I’m in the show on the 21st.) See outskirtstheatre.org for tickets, but hurry! The run closes June 30.

June 22—Pride Night at Crispy’s Tavern (6832 24th Ave., Kenosha): Raffle prizes, tarot card readings, drink specials and more bring pride-filled fun to Kenosha. The party starts at 7 p.m., so head down to Kenosha for a rainbow-colored change of pace.

June 23—Pride Picnic (218 E. Washington St., Port Washington): Pack a basket or simply bring a dish to pass enjoy the third-annual PW (Port Washington) pride picnic! Featuring food, games, beverages and lots of friendly faces, this noon to 3 p.m. bash is a family-friendly way to keep the pride love flowing.

June 23—Sapphira Cristal Meet & Greet at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): The face of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Season 16,” Sapphira arrives in Milwaukee for a memorable night. Get a photo with the diva during the 4 p.m. event but hold on to your ticket because it gets you into the 6 p.m. drag show, too! Stop by eventbrite.com for tickets and details.

June 23—GALA Festival Sendoff Concert at Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire St.): Our Voice Milwaukee collaborates with Madison’s Perfect Harmony Chorus, taking their toe-tapping talents on the road. Enjoy this 7:30 p.m. performance before the choruses arrive at the GALA Festival in Minneapolis. Celebrate the joy of making music when you purchase tickets at perfectharmonychorus.org.

June 25—Cream City Foundation’s Annual Summer Social at Radio Milwaukee (220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.): Enjoy a cocktail party for the books when you attend this 5-8 p.m. gala! Celebrate all the good Cream City Foundation does for our city while enjoying drinks, raffles, auctions, entertainment and more! Nab your ticket at creamcityfdn.org, and I’ll see you there!

