Much Ado About Mommy Dearest

Dear Ruthie,

I married a momma’s boy. I knew what I was getting into, but I thought I could handle the crazy-tight bond my husband has with his mom. I also thought that bond would weaken as he settled into married life. I was wrong! How can I get my man to spend more time with me and give less attention to mommy dearest?

With Love,

Attention Whore

Dear Attention Whore,

I hate to say it, doll-face, but you knew what you were getting into when you said, “I do.” Remember, you can’t change a man. You can hope he shifts priorities to improve your relationship, but you can’t change him on your own.

If sharing your feelings with him isn’t working, consider couples therapy. There, you’ll both learn communication strategies and tools to help you address the awkward umbilical-chord attachment you’re both dealing with.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 8—M&M Club Reunion at Tied House (124 N. Water St.): Once upon a time, a cabaret bar in the Third Ward provided a safe haven for thousands of folks and helped make the Milwaukee LGBTQ+ community what it is today. I’m talking about the fabulous M&M Club (currently Tied House). Those were the days, my friends, and it’s time to relive the fun with a 15-year reunion. Meet up with old friends and remember yesteryear during the noon to 6 p.m. party. See you there!

May 15—Walker’s Point Makers Market and Bar Hop (various locations throughout Walker’s Point): Shop more than 65 local vendors, crafters and makers while enjoying an assortment of beers, wines and spirits. The noon to 5 p.m. bar hop includes stops at Indeed Brewing, Broken Bat Brewing, Mob Craft Beer and Great Lakes Distillery, so put on your walking shoes, grab your credit card and support local artists and brewers.

May 18—FAB (Older Adult) Virtual Support Group via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: If you’re over 50 and looking to meet people, share stories and address issues surrounding mature members of the LGBTQ+ community, you may want to consider this weekly peer group. Facilitated by the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, the 6-7:30 p.m. online meeting is easy to access. Simply go to www.meet.google.com/emg-vgwe-nrp to join the discussion.

May 21—Nine Lives Cat Bowling Tournament at Classic Lanes (7501 S. Howell Ave.): Whether you’re a certified cat lady or simply love a little pussy, this nine-pin bowling tournament, benefitting Almost Home Cat Rescue, is for you! Save our furry friends when you register a six-person team at 11:30 a.m. before hitting the lanes at noon. Learn more and register online at www.almosthomemke.com/9-pin-tap.

May 27—“Freaky” Drag Show at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Drag queen extraordinaire Loretta Love Lee hosts this 10 p.m. show in Mad City. Join me and Loretta’s other guests when you reserve a table for $15. Simply email fivetickets@yahoo.com, and I’ll see you in Madison!

May 28—M.O.B. Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Beer and soda busts are back at Kruz…and so are the raffle prizes, contests and hot men! The social club Milwaukee Organized Bears hosts this 3-7 p.m. afternoon of day-drinking, friend-making and fun. From the poplar patio to the jammin’ jukebox, Kruz is always a good time. Come on down and see for yourself.

May 29—Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): I host this fast-paced drag brunch that’s sure to put a smile on your face and a spring in your step. Take in the craziness while enjoying Mary’s infamous breakfast menu, bloodies and bottomless mimosas. Two shows (noon and 2 p.m.) make it a snap to work brunch into your weekend.

May 29—Mr. and Miss Trans USA at The Pitman Theater, Alverno College (3400 S. 43rd St.): A little bit of Vegas comes to the city with this glamor-fest of a pageant. Don’t miss the excitement of the 6 p.m. event (the red carpet rolls out at 5 p.m.) when you nab a $27 ticket at www.mrandmisstransusa.ticketleap.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.