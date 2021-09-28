Nerd Alert!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m dating a self-described nerd. He’s all about sci-fi, cosplay, collectibles, comics and the like. He’s really a geek, and I love that he’s “embraced his inner geekiness” as he describes it, but it’s getting to be too much. My friends aren’t fond of him, so we kind of only do stuff with his group of sci-fi fanatically friends. I love him, and he’s super-hot and his family loves me and everything but sometimes I just need a break from all of it. Is this relationship doomed?

Thanks,

Feeling Annoyed

Dear Annoyed,

Beam me up, sugar! Being a nerd is considered rather cool these days, and lots of folks find a person’s “inner-geekiness” attractive, so don’t knock it till you’ve tried it, baby cakes.

While you might be “iffy” on your Spock-lovin’ honey, it sounds like you love him, so this relationship may not be doomed after all. You say that sometimes you just need a break, so take one. Tell him that you’d like a night out with your group of friends or that you need just a bit of alone time. What hobbies do you enjoy? What do you like to do? Start doing a bit more of those things on your own.

You two don’t have to be joined at the hip, so let him enjoy his hobbies with his friends, while you enjoy yours…or simply stay home alone, relaxing and re-energizing. Putting a pinch of “space” between the two of you might help this relationship live long and prosper.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 30—Opening Night “Nobody Does It Better: Chick Singers of ‘70s” at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Travel back to the 7’0s with the music of Donna Summer, Caryl Simon, Linda Ronstadt and others during this salute to a time where women topped the charts and ruled the radio waves. The Playhouse’s Sidenotes Café is sure to be hopping, so nab your $24 tickets soon via www.sunsetplayhouse.com. The production runs through October 3.

October 1 and October 2—Chicago Pridefest at North Halstead Street (3356 N. Halsted St., Chicago): One of the great things about living in Milwaukee is that we’re only a hop, skip and a jump to the Windy City. Take advantage of that convenience when LGBTQ+ pride hits the streets of Boys Town. Three stages offer live entertainment throughout the fest, alongside dancing, drink tents and a marketplace featuring more than 100 vendors, all for a $15 suggested donation. Swing by www.northalsted.com/pridefest for details, and don’t miss the Chicago pride parade at noon on October 3rd.

October 1—“Faytality: An Evening of Drag Knockouts” at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Chicago starlet Faye Ludes breezes into Milwaukee once a month to celebrate the best drag the Midwest has to offer. Catch this 10:30 p.m. show the first Saturday of every month and take advantage of the bar’s sensational drink specials.

October 1 through October 3—Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Convention at Wisconsin Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Whether you’re looking for some new ink, enjoy tattoo artistry or simply want a change-of-pace afternoon, you’ll want to check out this three-day event. The country’s largest tattoo convention returns to Milwaukee with all sorts of attractions. Get a tattoo from the best in the business, take in the side shows and human suspension routines, and shop the marketplace for your $20 entry fee. See www.villainarts.com for hours and performance schedules.

October 3—Jackie Cox at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): RuPaul darling Jackie Cox brings her one-woman show, “JackieVision,” to Brew City via Hamburger Mary’s. Enjoy one of two performances (7p.m. and 9 p.m.), with meet and greets after each show. Tickets run $25 to $35 at www.jackievisionmke.eventbrite.com. See you there!

October 4—Asexual/Aromantic Virtual Support Group via the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Anyone 18 and older who is living, questioning or struggling with Ace or Aro life is invited to this free online support group. The group meets on the first Monday of every month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Simply email jkrueger@mkelgbt.org for logon information.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.