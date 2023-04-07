No Such Thing as a “Little” Toxic

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I think my ex and I still have feelings for each other. We now live two states apart, but I’m starting to feel lost without him. He is dating another guy, but he says it’s not going well, and he’s tempted to cheat on him already. He says he thinks about me and wonders if he shouldn’t leave his new BF for me.

Our relationship was a little toxic when we lived together but there were happy moments too. I figure I could: Be the guy he cheats on with (even though we live far apart), wait for him to dump the guy he’s with and start up a long-distance relationship, or move on with someone new.

What Do You Think,

B.B.

Dear B.B.,

Pump the breaks, sugar. The relationship was “a little toxic?” What does that even mean? If you ask me, it’s either toxic or it’s not. You didn’t say you had things to work on. You didn’t say you had occasional arguments. You said the relationship was toxic. Why go back to that?

These lines he’s feeding you are nothing but bull. He wants you to think he’s choosing between the two of you. He wants to make himself feel like he has power over you. He wants you to scream, “Pick me! Pick me!”

Don’t wait for him, don’t cheat with him, move on. You’ll be amazed at the happiness that’s waiting for you in a relationship that’s not toxic in the least. You deserve to be happy. Don’t let even a “little” toxicity detour that happiness!

Ruthie’s April Social Calendar

April 6—Opening Night Disney’s Frozen at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Let it snow! Let it snow! Ok…not really, I’ve had enough of the white stuff, but I might be persuaded to rethink my aversion to the cold when this Tony-nominated musical rolls into Cream City. See www.marcuscenter.org for tickets before the run ends April 16.

April 9—Easter Lunch at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Grab your bonnet (or your Sunday best) and enjoy Easter with your chosen family. Doors open at 10 a.m. and a buffet is served at 1 p.m. Get a free Easter “egg” with your first drink and check inside to see if you won a prize.

April 13 through April 16—“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” at Vogel Hall (929 N. Water St.): She’s back! America’s favorite drag Tupperware lady returns to Milwaukee. Dixie Longate makes her much-awaited return with an all-new show that’s fresher than a lettuce crisper. See www.marcuscenter.org to hold your spot.

April 15—Pride Homecoming at Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): The team at The United Way’s Pride United hosts this bash allowing folks to bring their date of choice to a homecoming dance. The hotel’s Arc Theater comes alive with dancing, appetizers, cocktails and more once the 7 p.m. party gets underway. Swing by www.unitedwaygmwac.org for registration information.

April 19—Pride Night at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Join me, B.J. Daniels and Karen Valentine for cocktails and a show. Your discounted ticket gets you into the party with free drinks and appetizers. Then you get to choose which production you want to see. Take in The Greatest Love for Whitney or enjoy God of Carnage at 8 p.m. Visit www.milwaukeerep.com for Pride Night tickets.

April 21—Opening Night Sunset Boulevard at Broadway Theatre Center(158 N. Broadway): Are you ready for your close-up? The Andrew Lloyd Webber extravaganza is in good hands with production company Bombshell Theatre. Watch Norma Desmond’s descent into madness during the musical that’s entranced audiences for years when you purchase tickets via www.bombshelltheatre.org.

April 29 & April 30—Brunch with the Brunchettes at Hamburger Mary’s(730 S. Fifth St.): I’m hosting brunch on Saturday and Sunday! Join me and the Brunchettes for two seatings each day (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.). Enjoy Mary’s popular brunch menu, a family-friendly drag show, bottomless mimosas and more when you hold a table at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.