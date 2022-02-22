Not-So Naked and Afraid

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

It might be chilly outside but all of the events in Milwaukee promise to warm up your week. Consider attending a few of the happenings from my social calendar below, but first let’s check out an email from a reader, baring it all for us.

Dear Ruthie,

My husband wants to explore a “naturalist lifestyle,” as he calls it. In other words, he thinks he’s a nudist. I want to be a good, supportive wife, but this is not for me. I’m not comfortable in my own skin, and I have no desire to be part of this lifestyle. He has shown me several sites, and I have done a bit of research on my own, but this is not an avenue I want to walk down, and I can’t say that I want him exploring this on his own either. It’s becoming an issue, but I have no idea how to address it. I’m not giving in on this one!

Thanks,

Naked & Afraid

Dear Naked,

Don’t want to flash your boobies to Brew City, honey? Keep your bush in the bedroom and stand your ground. This is not something you should simply “give in to” if it makes you uncomfortable.

I would like to congratulate you on doing a bit of research and at least looking into the lifestyle he’s considering; however, this is your body, and you need to do what you feel is right for you. Nudists are not all swingers and looking for hookups. That said, consider allowing him to attend a day camp with a visitors pass, giving him the opportunity to see if this is something he wants to explore further. (He may change his mind after giving it a try.)

You could also meet in the middle by disrobing in the privacy of your own home. Doing so allows him to try the nudist lifestyle without taking things outside the home (which seems to be issue). Let me know how it all goes…and send photos.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 25—“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Viewing Party at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Everyone’s favorite queen, Shannon Dupree, hosts this 7 p.m. evening of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. See why Fluid is known as the bar that features “fun with a twist” when you cheer on the contestants from the current season of the drag reality show.

February 26—Milwaukee Winter Farmer’s Market at the Deer District Beer Garden (333 W. Juneau Ave.): The city’s most popular cold-season farmer’s market is back and better than ever with a new location, ample parking and dozens of vendors. Shop for fresh produce and herbs, meats, honey, cheeses and more when you stop by the 8-11:30 a.m. market.

February 26—Fashion Show at Club Icon (6305 120th Ave., Kenosha): Drag queen extraordinaire Audrina May Munro hosts a premier and launch party of her new fashion line at this popular Kenosha nightclub. Enjoy music, dancing and giveaways during the 10:45 p.m. runway event.

February 27—“Dressing the Abbey” Costume Exhibit at Charles Allis Art Museum (1801 N. Prospect Ave.): The city receives a touch of elegance, history and excitement with this exhibit showcasing 35 costumes worn on the smash PBS television show “Downton Abbey.” The wardrobe, hats and accessories are on display through May 30. See www.charlesallis.org for details, including $18.95 tickets.

February 28—Project Q Virtual Hang Out via The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Milwaukee’s celebrated LGBTQ+ program for those ages 13 to 24 goes viral with this 3-5 p.m. meeting. The accepting, affirming, drug and alcohol-free environment allows youth to express themselves without fear of ridicule or harassment. Join the supervised meeting online via meet.google.com/wmu-ovhp-cpu.

March 1—Opening Night Pretty Woman: The Musical at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): One of Hollywood’s most iconic romantic comedies hits the stage when this delightful musical rolls into town. See www.marcuscenter.org for show times and tickets (ranging in price from $31 to $121). Better hurry! The run ends March 6.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.