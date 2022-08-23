Old Dog, New Tricks?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m 57 and thinking of looking for a new job. People tell me that I’m crazy but I just can’t take my workplace anymore. I can’t imagine being there until I retire. Think I’m crazy, too? Is it worth going through the work of securing a new job? Think anyone will even hire me at my age?

Wondering,

Job Hopper

Dear Hopped-Up,

How the hell am I supposed to know what your future holds? But you know who else doesn’t know? You! So, get out there and find out! Life is too short to be miserable on a daily basis. Change it if you can, my friend.

I’m not going to lie; finding a new job at your age could be stressful, disappointing and/or aggravating. Don’t let that stop you from finding your happiness! Keep moving toward your goal, even if that goal is your own joy. Keep an optimistic attitude about your professional future and do all you can to make the change you’re seeking. You got this, sugar! Go for it! Go for it big time!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 25 through August 28—Traveling Beer Garden at Sheridan Park (4800 S. Lake Drive): Head on over to Cudahy when this beer garden bonanza makes its South Side stop. Featuring ice cold beers, soda, brats, pretzels and more, the fun runs 5-9 p.m.

August 25—LGBT Waukesha August Meet Up at Waukesha State Bank (151 E. St. Paul Ave.): It looks like the community room of Waukesha State Bank is getting a rainbow-colored makeover! Enjoy beverages, games, food and plenty of smiling faces while making new friends and connections during the 6-9 p.m. meet and greet.

August 26—Opening Day of Mexican Fiesta at Summerfest Grounds (100 N. Harbor Drive): Savor the sounds, flavors and overall culture of Mexico during this popular event. From mariachis and margaritas to art and awards, the festival offers a little something for everyone. Stop by www.mexianfiesta.org for tickets as well as lists of entertainers and vendors and information on the accompanying car and motorcycle show. Mexican Fest runs through August 28!

August 26—August TGIF at The Outsider Rooftop Bar (310 E. Chicago St.): The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center hosts this swanky series of soirees that pop-up all over town. Visit the Third ward, hit up this month’s 5:30 p.m. happy hour, and mingle your way into the weekend.

August 26—28th Annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest at War Memorial Center (750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.): Live music, food and lots and lots of beer! You’ll find it all at this three-day fest in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. Don’t miss the Miss Oktoberfest Pageant, the brat-eating competition, the Wiener Dog Pageant and other family-friendly events. Best of all, a portion of the proceeds benefit Veterans Services and programs.

August 27—Summer Festival for Dogs at Dog City Hotel & Spa (1775 E. Bolivar Ave.): Our furry friends want to party, too! Bring your fur baby to this 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. bash where you’ll find vendors, crafts, food (for doggies and humans), an outdoor play area, spa treatments and so much more!

August 27—Miss Club Wisconsin 2022 at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): It’s here! It’s here! One of the state’s favorite pageants is finally here! Bryanna Banx$ hosts the 8 p.m. competition that promises to crown the top drag talent in Wisconsin. Who will take home the crown? Find out for a $5 door charge or reserve a table for four for $20 by messaging blbreeze14@gmail.com.

August 30—Project Q On Site at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): If you’re a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning or allied youth ages 13 to 24, Project Q might be an option for you. This 3-6 p.m. get-together offers an accepting, affirming, drug, and alcohol-free environment where LGBTQ+ youth can identify and express themselves without fear of ridicule or harassment. See www.mkelgbt.org for more on this popular program.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.