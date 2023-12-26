Out with the Old; In with the New?

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

There’s possibly no greater time of renewal than the arrival of a new year. Never mind spring. Adios birthdays. Coming of age craziness? Fuhgeddaboudit. New Years is where it’s at when it comes to setting goals, beating bad habits and becoming your best self.

Yes, yes … we’ve all heard the new year/new you bullshit, and your old self is likely pretty frickin’ awesome, but few can resist the allure of betterment when January 1st rolls around. That said, celebrate this time of hope, change and renewal the best way you know how.

No matter what your resolutions may be, I hope you find joy and excitement in the possibilities of a new year. See my social calendar below for some wonderful ways to welcome 2024, and I’ll see you in the new year!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 28—“A Live Conversation with Chevy Chase/Screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Everyone’s favorite funny man comes to Cream City to spruce up the season! Take in the classic Christmas comedy at 8 p.m. before the SNL veteran hits the stage. See pabsttheatergroup.com for more.

December 29—Mania: The ABBA Tribute at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): The glitz, glam and disco goodness of ABBA returns with this concert from London’s West End. Be a part of the disco revolution with this 7:30 p.m. extravaganza. Celebrate your inner dancing queen when you purchase tickets via pabsttheatergroup.com.

December 30—Jingle Balls Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): The Milwaukee Organized Bears (M.O.B.) are hosting another of their popular beer busts! Woof! Have a great, grizzly time from 3-7 p.m. where the theme is Christmas. Come dressed in your best holiday leather/Levi look and get a free raffle ticket. Enjoy drink specials, shots, an appearance by Krampus and enter to win a 65” TV.

December 30—Trixie Mattel at This Is It (418 E. Well St.): The skinny legend herself wraps up 2023 while DJing this 5-8 p.m. New Year’s party. Not only is the 21+ happy hour free of a door charge, but you’ll enjoy giveaways from Trixie Cosmetics.

December 30—Brew City Boogie Bash at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Dust off your leisure suit and grab your cha-cha heels because the ultimate disco party is taking place in Cream City. Come dressed to honor the ‘70s club scene and dance the night away at 9 p.m. The disco delight includes a $7 door charge.

December 31—New Year’s Eve at LaCage (801 S. Second St.): Cream City’s famed dance club will be open 39 continuous hours, helping you ring in the New Year. Doors open at 11 a.m. and won’t close until you’ve squeezed out every ounce fun. Enjoy a 10:30 p.m. drag show, midnight champagne toast and balloon drop, and 2 a.m. late night feast.

December 31—New Year’s Eve at Giggly/Saint Kate Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn): Count down to 2024 at this posh hot spot located in this famed luxury hotel. The fun starts at 5 p.m. with the bar’s impressive selection of champagne, cocktails and wine. See www.saintkatearts.com for more.

December 31—NYE Packer Party at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): This New Year’s enjoy a Packer game at 7:20 p.m. with plenty of prize giveaways at halftime as well as touchdown shots. The party continues after the game with free champagne at midnight.

December 31—NYE Dance Party at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Ring in the New Year with the gang at Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ sports bar. The fun starts shortly after the Packer game with a DJ, dancing, catered food and more.

January 1—Goth Barge Polar Plunge at Bradford Beach (2294 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive): Whether you like to hit the icy water on New Year’s Day or simply enjoy watching the craziness, this goth-themed bash is for you. A heated tent, beverages and dark dance beats make for an alternative take on the annual tradition. The good times start at 9 a.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.