Paranoid Princess? I Think Not!

Dear Ruthie,

I admit that I’m paranoid about catching COVID. I’m borderline paralyzed by my fear of catching it. My friends say I’m crazy, but I disagree. Well, I used to disagree, but now they have me thinking. I’m fully vaccinated but still fully worried about catching Covid. I really don’t do much outside my home, don’t interact with friends, keep family contact to a minimum, shop mostly online and the like. Think I’m taking things too far?

Help!

Careful Carrie

Dear Carrie,

Don’t be silly, sugar! How the hell can you be too safe when it comes to living in a goddamn pandemic? It’s important you do whatever makes you feel safe and comfortable; whether that means self-quarantining, limiting in-person contact with others and/or avoiding situations that put you among large groups of strangers.

It’s equally important, however, to not allow your fears to control you or run your life. You note that you’re “paranoid” about catching the virus. If you find this fear truly paralyzing, you should likely see a professional, just to be sure you are living a full life that’s not being controlled by irrational concerns.

In the meantime, stay educated on updates from the CDC regarding social distancing, quarantine guidelines and the like. Continue to explore safe options that help you take care of friendships and other relationships. I would never tell you step outside your comfort zone where Covid precautions are concerned, but as we learn more about the virus, we discover new ways to stay safe. Follow up on them and you’ll hopefully lead a happy and full life that also makes you feel safe and comfortable until this pandemic is behind us.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 7—Opening Night, Funny Girl at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): The much-awaited debut from Bombshell Theatre Company is finally here, and the production team is ready to shake up the local theater scene with this popular yet seldom performed musical. For showtimes, COVID guidelines and $20 tickets, see www.sunsetplayhouse.com or www.bombshelltheatre.org. Be sure to hurry! The show only runs through January 16.

January 7—“Piano Men” at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St., Stackner Cabaret): Put two pianos on stage along with two hilarious piano players and you get this incredible show! Part sing-along, part concert and all fun, this change-of-pace revue is one you’ll want to see a few times before the show closes on Feb. 27. Stop by www.milwaukeerep.com for schedules and tickets.

January 7—Nunsense at Racine Theatre Group (2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine): What happens when the Sisters of Little Hoboken put on a variety show to save the convent? Find out with this hilarious musical comedy. The production runs through Jan. 23 but see www.racinetheatre.org now for show times, tickets and more.

January 7—Joey Jay Meet & Greet at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Local performer gone big time, Joey Jay, returns to Brew City with a night of fun at This Is It. Nab your $20 ticket to the 9-10 p.m. meet-and-greet via www.linktr.ee/thisisitbar.

January 9—“The Body Is Not an Apology” Discussion at Unitarian Universalist Church West (13001 W. North Ave., Brookfield): All too often, the New Year brings with it expectations to change our bodies to appease social expectations. While some of these resolutions are well intended, all too often they are misguided by pop culture and society overall. Learn to love the body you’re in during this free discussion, hosted by Rev. Denise Cawley. Attend the 10 a.m. event in person or log onto www.uucw.org/livestream to attend virtually.

January 9—Sunday Night Fever at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Sundays just got sickening at LaCage with this 11 p.m. drag show. Emcee Mimi Verace wraps up your Sunday Funday with her special guests, $0 cover charge, DJ, dancing and more.

January 12—LGBTQIA+ Youth (Virtual) Support Group: Every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center facilitates this peer group. The 1-hour meeting offers a free safe spot for the city’s youth to openly discuss issues they face. Interested participants should contact mnoorlander@mkelgbt.org to learn more, including the link to the Google meeting.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.