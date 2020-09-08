Poppers 101

Dear Ruthie,

What exactly are poppers? I know you sniff them, but what are they, and what are they supposed to do? Why are they big with the gay community? Are they legal in Milwaukee?

Jess Kidding Around

Dear Jess,

Class is in session, everyone! Get out your notebooks (and lube), and let’s review the sex aid known as poppers.

Poppers...aka amyl nitrate, aka Rush, aka video head cleaner, aka Jungle Juice, aka Liquid Gold...is a slang term for little brown bottles filled with liquid amyl nitrate. The brown glass bottles fit easily in the palm of your hand and have plastic screw-on lids.

People sniff the fumes from the nitrate that has a very distinctive odor. (No one should ever put the liquid into their body.) Snorting the fumes offers a near-immediate sense of excitement, involving an elevated heart rate (a “rush,” if you will), relaxed muscles and warm flashes. It’s this heightened sense of excitement that makes poppers a seemingly intriguing complement to sexual encounters. In other words, some folks think poppers turn good sex into great sex.

The muscle-relaxing effects of sniffing the nitrate’s fumes also makes them a choice for bottoms who are having a hard time with anal sex. This is likely why poppers found their popularity in the gay community during the swinging ‘70s. Today, however, folks of all orientations and genders are bringing the tiny bottles into the bedroom.

The effects of poppers often leave the body as quickly as the take effect (we’re talking minutes here), and this nitrate seems to lack any evidence of addiction. That said, poppers can cause rapid changes in blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat, vision problems, respiratory issues and other serious side effects. Men on erectile-dysfunction medications should never (ever) use poppers because these effects could be fatal. In other words, poppers are far from healthy, and you’re taking your own risks if trying them.

Are poppers legal in Milwaukee? Yes and no. In America, amyl nitrate is legal for use as a leather cleaner, room deodorizer, polisher and video head cleaner. Amyl nitrate is not legal for human consumption, however. If you’re traveling abroad, and you’ve packed some poppers for a little vacation lovin’, you may want to check legality issues for the country you’re visiting.

Poppers are sold at a few of the city’s adult toy stores and headshops, but most users purchase them online from any number of vendors. If you’re considering buying a bottle, just remember that using them for sniffing is not legal, the nitrate is not healthy, and inhaling them carries serious (possibly fatal) side effects. Class dismissed!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 10—Happy Hour Drag Show at Hamburger Mary’s Rooftop Bar (730 S. Fifth St.): Welcome the weekend a bit early when you toast and nosh with friends at this swanky, open-air rooftop bar. Sip $5 sangria and margaritas and take advantage of other drink specials, then enjoy a short and sweet 7 p.m. drag show.

September 12—Milwaukee Comic Con at Wisconsin State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): Get your geek on with this legendary celebration of comics, anime, sci-fi and more. More than 300 vendors, creators, artists and entertainers promise to keep the fun going throughout the 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. event. Swing by www.mightyconshows.com for more, including $8 tickets.

September 12—Out in the Park at Six Flags Great America (1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, IL): It’s baaack! The popular (and private) night at the Midwest’s favorite amusement park returns! Your ticket ($45 in advance; $55 at the gate), gets you access to this 8 p.m. to midnight bash for the LGBTQ+ community. Enjoy all the rides, live entertainment and more when you nab your spot via www.gaysixflagschicago.com. But you better hurry! Tickets are limited, so get yours today.

September 12 & 13—Frida Fest at The Farmhouse Paint Bar & Banquette Hall (4511 S. Sixth St.): You’ll love the second installment in this annual event that celebrates artist Frida Kahlo with food, beverages, art installations and a lookalike contest. Shop among local artists, visit the food trucks and relish all things Frida during the Saturday (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) art fest.

September 13—Artists Front-Yard Pop-Up in Washington Heights (North 52nd St. between Washington Blvd and Vine St.): Take a lovely stroll through Washington Heights as residents offer up their front yards to local artists, makers and musicians for a 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. pop-up show. Masks are required, which is great because you’re going to want to purchase one-of-a-kind pieces and meet the artists face-to-face.

September 14—LGBTQ Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): The community center is a gem in the city’s LGBTQ tiara, and the team just added a valuable stone with this new support group. Created for those 18 years and older, this friendly group meets the second Monday of every month from 6 to 7 p.m. Contact nzanoni@mkelgbt.org to learn more about this free and confidential group.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.