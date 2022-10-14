Pub Crawls and Pumpkins and … Oh, My!

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

I’ve always thought Halloween is a high-holy day for the LGBTQ+ community, and this year’s lineup of costume contests, spooky shows and creepy bar crawls only proves my point. See my social calendar for a list of events sure to spice up your spooktacular lineup. First, however, let’s check out an email from a frustrated reader.

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been doing drag for 3 months. At first, my friends were supportive, coming to see me perform. Now they’re full of excuses, and I’m lucky if any of them show up. How can I tell them my feelings are hurt when they don’t come to an appearance?

(Signed)

Lost & Lonely

Dear L&L,

Are you doing drag for you or for your besties? If it’s the later, you might be in it for the wrong reasons, honey. While it can be intimidating to perform without a cheering section, that’s when you dig deep and pull out your best performance. Focus on the people who are there, and not the people who aren’t, and you’ll be a happier (and more successful) performer in the end.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 15—Witch Way Wine Walk (various locations throughout downtown West Bend): Grab your broom and head over to this change-of-pace pub crawl where more than 20 businesses offer up wine tastings. Tickets to the 5 p.m. night start at $40 and can be found at www.brownpapertickets.com.

October 16—Premier of Raw! Uncut! Video! at Leather Archives & Museum (6418 N. Greenview Ave., Chicago): Head to the Windy City for the 3 p.m. premier of this documentary about a studio at the dawn of the gay-porn video industry. The movie won several awards at film festivals around the world. See why with a $10 ticket available at the door.

October 21 & October 22—Pumpkin Pavilion at Humboldt Park (3000 S. Howell Ave.): Don’t miss this enchanting Halloween event where hundreds of carved pumpkins light the night. Bands, magic and so much more run 4-10 p.m. both evenings.

October 23 through October 30—“Bob’s Burgers Live!” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The Belchers are back with an all-new dinner-theater experience. That’s right! Your $41 ticket includes a choice of dinner options to enjoy before (and during) the play. See www.bobsatmarys.brownpapertickets.com for tickets to the 7 p.m. comedy.

October 24—A History of Milwaukee Drag Book Discussion at Boswell Book Company (2559 N. Downer Ave.): Discover the history of Cream City drag with a book reading, talk back and book signing by authors Michail Takach and B.J. Daniels. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. but arrive early as seating is limited.

October 28—Divas of Lake Geneva Spooktacular Drag Show at Thirsty Parrot (W3725 Club House Drive, Lake Geneva): Loretta Love Lee and Mercedes Benzova host this night of devilish debauchery at 8 p.m. The evening includes a costume contest so come dressed to kill—so to speak.

October 29 & October 30—Ruthie’s Boo-ti-ful Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me and my gal pals for brunch! Both Saturday and Sunday brunches feature two seatings (11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.). Get your Halloween on with bottomless mimosas and Mary’s munchable-brunchable menu. Reserve your table at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

