Ranger Danger Realness

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

Can you give us a behind-the-scenes peek on Ranger Danger who is on your reality show “Camp Wannakiki?” What’s he like? Is he single? Is he a nice guy? I feel funny for asking but have to know more!

Wanna Know,

Bi-Curious Guy

Dear Guy,

Don’t feel funny, honey. I can’t go anywhere without people asking me for details on Ranger Danger.

For those of you not familiar, Ranger Danger is the (very) sexy forest ranger from the drag-competition reality show “Camp Wannakiki.” (Check it out on OutTv!) Ranger Danger is played by actor/model/performance artist Eddie Danger Generazio. And, yes…as one of the show’s hosts and judges, I get to see Eddie every day during filming.

An extremely kind, funny and thoughtful person, Ranger Danger has a body that viewers simply can’t get enough of. I’m not going to reveal if he’s single or anything else about his personal life, but I will say that he’s quite intelligent and delightful. Don’t believe me? Watch Season 5 of “Camp Wannakiki” and find out!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 14—Echo at Zao Community Church (2319 E. Kenwood Blvd.): Interested in getting to know people on a deeper level? Searching for spiritual fulfillment? Consider this monthly, 6 p.m. discussion from this self-described Jesus-rooted, justice-centered and inclusive church of diverse folks.

June 16—"The Bash” at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Join Grammy-nominee Cheyenne Jackson for this glitzy 5 p.m. gala that raises money for education in arts programs. See why the popular fundraiser is going strong at 18 years when you order tickets at www.marcuscenter.org.

June 16—Summer Solstice Soiree at Urban Ecology Center/Riverside Park (1500 E. Park Place): Attend this annual bash and help raise funds for the state’s ecology center! Enjoy catered foods, craft cocktails, gifts, live and silent auctions, more during the 5:30 to 8 p.m. fundraiser. Stop by www.secure.qgiv.com/event/uecsolstice2023/ to register.

June 17—Brady Street Art Walk (at various locations on Brady St.): Take an afternoon off yard work to check out this art show. Stroll up and down Brady Street from noon to 4 p.m. and you’ll discover dozens of artists, makers and crafters creating and selling some of their best pieces.

June 17—Taco Fest at Henry Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Dr.): Taco … fest. Need I say more? Bring your appetite to this fiesta where the city’s best taco joints compete for your vote. Nosh your way through the noon to 8 p.m. flavor festival where you’ll also find beer, yard games and a chihuahua beauty pageant. See www.milwaukeetacofest for tickets.

June 17—Summer Solstice Music Festival on Farwell (2160 N. Farwell Ave.): Relish summer fun with this warm-weather salute to local musicians. Eat, drink, dance and party your way through the outdoor party that starts at noon. Stop by www.summersoulsticemke.com for performer lineups.

June 17—Madonna vs. Lady Gaga at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): See why the city can’t get enough of the dance party that pits two of the nation’s greatest divas against one another. Enjoy nothing but music from the material girl and the fame monster during the 9 p.m. bash.

June 19—Juneteenth Jubilee Parade at Corner of Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Dr. and Locust St.: It’s that time of year again! Take in the 9-11 a.m. parade that increases in attendance year after year. This time, organizers up the fun with prizes for best float, marching band and dance troupe, making this one parade you won’t want to miss. Be sure to stick around afterward for the popular street party, featuring food vendors, live music and more.

June 21—"Enjoy Life Active Aging Symposium” at Brookfield Conference Center (325 S. Moorland Road): John McGivern is the keynote speaker for this look at the aging process. Attendees can customize their conference experience by selecting from several breakout sessions, including “Dating Over 60.” The free 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. symposium also offers live entertainment, interactive demonstrations, a marketplace, line dancing and pickleball. See www. enjoylifesymposium.com for additional details.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.