Right Fighting Worth the Fight?

Labor Day weekend is here! While the holiday signals the end of summer to some, it means party time to others. It’s time to say “adios” to the season and have fun doing it! See my social calendar below for a few ideas to put a little oomph in your long weekend. Maybe I’ll see you out! If so, stop by and say hello … and buy me a drink … or seven. Until then, let’s read an email from a reader.

Dear Ruthie,

How do you deal with relatives who have political views different than yours? Family get-togethers are awkward as half of us are liberal and half are conservative. We’ve also got some QAnon fans in the family and some with really out-there views. Can’t talk facts with them for sure. Any ideas on how we can all get along?

(Signed)

I’m Right, They’re Wrong

Dear Right Fighter,

If you ask me (which you did!), I believe this is one of those situations where you can either be right or you can be happy. Would you rather spend your time arguing about politics or enjoying the company of family? Would you rather make lovely family memories or memories about ugly arguments.

Even if you were to convince family that your political views are correct, what would it accomplish? Not much if you ask me (which you did!). Focus instead, on cherishing the positive attributes family members offer and try to worry less about their political affiliation. After all, you only get one family. Don’t let politics ruin the love your share.

I’m guessing this issue is shared with other family members. As such, lay down a few ground rules. The hosts of future get-togethers should ask guests not to discuss politics during the gathering. It’s key to get everyone’s buy in. If someone breaks this “rule,” it’s up to everyone to remind the individual of the agreement and quickly change the topic.

Secondly, promise yourself not to get worked up if such topics arise. Psych yourself up before leaving your house, that no matter what is said, you’re going to keep the peace and focus on what matters most—family ties.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 31—Let’s Drag Suicide Out of the Darkness Fundraiser at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Don’t miss this popular night of drag queen bingo, kooky audience-participation games, food and fun! The craziness starts at 7:30 p.m. but swing by www.hamburgermarys.com/mke for reservations. (The Bingo Game Show often sells out!)

September 3—Shrekfest at Humboldt Park (3000 S. Howell Ave.): Hit the swamp and party like an ogre during this change-of-pace festival. Join hundreds of fellow Shrek lovers, who simply want to celebrate a spirit of love, life and acceptance. Live music, beer, costume and onion-eating contests, a screening of the movie and more make this one helluva a party you won’t want to miss. See www.shrekfest.com for a preview of the 3-9 p.m. bash.

September 4—Taste of Madison at Capital Square (2 E. Main St., Madison): Make Labor Day extra special with a jaunt to Mad City. Hit up Capital Square for a nosh-fest featuring Madison’s best bites, beers, booze, music and more. Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., it’s great way to make the long weekend extra special.

September 6—Men’s Coming Out Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Struggling with the coming out process? If you’re a gay or bi male over the age of 18, this support group could help. Meet others in the community, learn from their stories and consider sharing a few of your own when you attend this 6 p.m. meeting. The group, by the way, meets every first and third Tuesday of the month.

September 8—“The Ultimate Queen Celebration” at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Marc Martel takes the stage for this 8 p.m. multimedia concert that pay homage to one of the greatest bands of all time. Celebrate the music of Queen when you order tickets (starting at $49.50) at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

