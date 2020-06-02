Ruthie’s Hack Attack

Dear Ruthie is sponsored by C3 Designs. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. You can read past columns here.

Even though we’ve all had a bit more free time lately, time certainly has a way of getting away from us. Yardwork, cleaning, organizing, laundry...no matter what’s going on in our lives, things have a way of piling up. As Wisconsin begins to dip its toes into the normalcy pond, here are few of my all-time favorite hacks to help you streamline things when time is tight.

3 Ideas to Jazz Up Mediocre Yards

Feeling behind in your yardwork? Dress up the outdoors in a pinch with these ideas.

Decorative Pillows. Having guests but your deck looks like crap? Pick up a few outdoor pillows. These colorful little gems add a splash of fun to any corner, bench, bistro set, etc. Yes...these pillows can be damn expensive, but no one said the items on this list were cheap!

Hanging Baskets/Potted Arrangements. You can find baskets and arrangements for sunny spots and shady corners alike. If you’re pressed for time yet want a snazzy yard, pick up one or two premade arrangements.

Mulch. OK, OK...this might take more than a minute, but mulching a garden makes it both clean and eye appealing. Mulch comes in a variety of colors, so choose wisely, and be sure to shop around for the best bargain. Got a teenager? Put him or her to work. This is a great project for teens.

3 Ways to Clean the House Fast

If you’ve gotten behind on housework, make these three areas top priority for a quick cleanup.

Latrine Duty. If you only have time to clean one room before guests arrive, make it the bathroom. Someone is bound to ask to use the crapper, so clean it! A yucky bathroom makes guests feel your entire house is yucky, so grab that toilet brunch and start scrubbing.

Ditch the Dirty Laundry. As soon as you hear guests are on the way, ditch your dirty duds. If you don’t have time to hit the laundry room, stick those nasty undies anywhere out of sight...then wash them when guests leave, for God’s sake! Getting rid of laundry instantly helps improve the look of your home.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Kitchen Help. People tend to congregate in the kitchen so do your best to make it presentable before friends arrive. The rest of your house might not be up to par, but if the kitchen looks presentable, guests will often overlook the rest.

3 Tips to Keep a Home Office Organized

With more of a us working from home, we need to keep things organized!

Go Digital. One the easiest ways to keep a neat home office is to go paperless, utilizing digital files, the cloud and the like. If you’re a “paper person,” make it a personal goal to keep as much of your work on your computer as possible.

Keep it General. If you must keep paperwork around, keep a folder or in-basket for general print info. Stash receipts, invoices, etc. in this folder to avoid paperwork mountains. Even if you set the paperwork in there until you can properly file it later, you’ll maintain a cleaner workspace.

Nightly Cleanup. As you sign out for the day, be sure to take dirty dishes to the kitchen, toss out paper napkins and rinse out your coffee cup. You’ll maintain a neater work area, and you’ll be better prepared to jump start your day the following morning.

3 Easy Activities for Kids

Little ones driving you nuts? Give these boredom busters a shot.

Rock School. Explore the yard for rocks and large stones. Paint them to look like bugs and flowers. Encourage the kids to research their insects or blooms online to learn more.

Mini Meditation. This sounds crazy, but a lot of kids actually get into mediation! Try settling everyone’s nerves with a quiet session of calm meditation. Search “meditation for kids” for a few steps to get your family stared.

Write, Right? Burst your craft bubble! Ask kids to write a silly poem, a funny story or write a skit.

Ask Ruthie a question at DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Don’t miss her new game show, “Dear Ruthie’s Bar Wars” on www.twitch.tv/dearruthie, and check out her hilarious drag reality competition “Camp Wannakiki,” on YouTube.

Dear Ruthie is sponsored by C3 Designs. You can read past columns here.