Ruthie’s Social Calendar Is Packed!

I’m excited to share my social calendar this week because it’s jam packed! Just take a look below to see what I mean. From concerts and cabaret shows to a beer bust and must-see marketplace, the city is full of energetic happenings. There’s even an opening weekend for a new LGBTQ+ bar!

In fact, there’s so much to do, I’m going to take a week off from my advice column so I can party! I’ll be back next time, however, with neighborly input for my inquiring readers. Until then, I’ll see you at the events listed below!

September 7—“One Vision of Queen” at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Calling all Freddy Mercury fans! The music of Queen is back and hitting Milwaukee like never before. Marc Martel takes center stage during what’s being billed as “the world’s most spectacular Queen tribute show.” Don’t miss the excitement when you reserve tickets via www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

September 8—Opening night “Country Sunshine: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville” at Milwaukee Rep/Stackner Cabaret (108 E. Wells St.): Honor the queens of country with this toe-tapping cabaret. From Loretta Lynn to Dolly Parton, your favorite downhome divas are represented through their most popular songs. See www.milwaukeerep.com for tickets before the run closes on October 29.

September 8—Opening Weekend POP Bar (124 W. National Ave.): Check out Milwaukee’s latest LGBTQ+ bar, POP! The doors open on Friday with plenty of drinks and dancing. On Saturday, you can try out POP’s menu with a drag brunch or stop by for food on Sunday during POP’s video brunch. The fun continues later Sunday with a Packer’s football viewing party. Email Marcus@POPWalkersPoint.com for brunch and Packer reservations.

September 9—The Great Riverwest Rummage and Flea Market at Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.): Shop till you drop when more than 180 vendors takeover Riverwest. From vintage clothing and art works to fresh produce and vintage jewelry, there’s something for everyone at this annual market. The sale runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., so why not make a day of it?

September 9—Out in the Park at Six Flags Great America (1 Great America Pkwy, Gurnee, IL): One of the Midwest’s most popular parks opens for this late-night bash. The LGBTQ+ Diversity Night starts at 8 p.m. and lasts until midnight, but you’ll need to secure tickets first via www.gaysixflagschicago.com.

September 9—“Vaudeville Vixens” at Company Brewing (735 E. Center St.): The Hive produces this LGBTQ+ burlesque show that promises to get your blood pumping. Featuring some of the city’s favorite performers, the 10 p.m. event includes a $15 cover charge.

September 10—Lederhosen Beer Bust at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Everyone’s favorite monthly beer bust is back with this nod to German Fest. Wear lederhosen, you finest leather gear or simply show up ready for fun during the 3-7 p.m. party. Hosted by the Friends of the Castaways MC of Milwaukee, this friendly get-together includes raffles, Jell-O shots and more.

September 10—Closing Day Festa Italian at Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.): Didn’t make it to Festa yet? You’ve got one more day! See why this celebration of all things Italian has captivated the city for decades when you stop by the noon to 7 p.m. closing day. Go to www.festamke.com for an events calendar and more.

September 10—"Diana Ross: The Music Legacy Tour” at Miller High Life Theater (500 W. Kilbourn Ave.): One of the grandest divas of our lifetime returns to Milwaukee with her latest tour. Diana Ross invites you to relive her No. 1 hits as well as some the highlights of her absolutely remarkable career during the lavish 8 p.m. concert. See www.pabsttheatergroup for details and tickets.

September 14—Pride Night at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Don’t miss the debut of the rock musical Run, Bambi, Run! After the free 6 p.m. cocktail hour, you’ll enjoy the outrageously true tale of Lawrencia “Bambi” Bembenek as she takes the fall for a Cream City murder. See www.milwaukeerep.com for the special Pride Night offer, and I’ll see you there!

