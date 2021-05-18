Save the Drama for Your (Drag) Mama

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

Is it just me or is Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community full of drama and bullshit? Everywhere I look I see fighting among the drag queens, tension between young and old gays, jealousy in lesbian bars, and more. What’s the problem? Are you seeing these things, too? We need to come together as a community and stop all the drama.

Don’t You Agree?

Fed-Up Fab

Dear Fed-Up,

I’m willing to bet that every generation of Milwaukee LGBTQ+ folks believed their community was full of drama at one time or another. That said, the feeling that there is drama among the community today is nothing new. I’m not suggesting that you’re right or wrong; I’m saying that your feelings are shared by many and have been for a long time.

I don’t know that our community is “full of drama,” as you say. I think Milwaukee has a strong, united, enthusiastic community. Sometimes when people share a great passion for something, they clash with others who share that passion but see things differently. These differences can sometimes express themselves in arguments, looking and feeling like “drama.”

Don’t let this tarnish your vision of a beautiful, smart and supportive community, honey. We’ve encouraged one another, grown the community and created a safe haven to be oneself throughout the state. Focus on the good and celebrate this community with pride, hope and love...and put the drama behind you.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 20—Karaoke Night at Hunty’s Social Lounge (734 S. Fifth St.): Whether you’re a singer or a spectator, this kooky night can’t be missed. Usher in the weekend a bit early when you check out what Uncle Hunty has in store, including $5 Smirnoff cocktails and the bar’s signature Old-Fashioneds. The good times starts at 8 p.m.

May 21 through May 23—Spring Home Improvement Show at State Fair Park (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): Whether you’re looking for a contractor or simply looking for a little makeover inspiration, the Wisconsin Expo Center is the place to be. See www.narimilwaukeehomeshow.com for hours, a list of exhibitors and ticket starting at $10.

May 21—Circle of Light Virtual Meeting: The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center host this anonymous meeting for those examining their spiritual journey. The group explores various methods of faith and different denominations. Send an email to tdelagarza@mkelgbt.org for additional information as well as a link to a meeting.

May 22—Courage MKE T-Shirt Print and Sip Fundraiser at Cream City Print Lounge (8010 W. National Ave.): Calling all aspiring fashion designers, Milwaukee-lovers, drinkers, eaters...oh, hell...calling everyone! Here’s a change-of-pace fundraiser you’ve got to check out. Stop by this local T-shirt print shop and you’ll learn how to screen your shirt, using a pre-made design. Swing by between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for coffee and mimosas or stop between 2 and 7 p.m. for a DJ and food truck. Best of all, 20% of all T-shirt sales go to Courage MKE!

May 22—“Chic” Drag show at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Expand your social circle by making new friends in Mad City. While there, check out this 9 p.m. show, featuring a bevy of beauties, including Dominque DeGrant from Season 1 of the reality show “Camp Wannakiki.” Tables are $15, but you’ll need to make a reservation by emailing fivetickets@yahoo.com.

May 25—"Safe Dating in the Age of COVID-19” Online Discussion: Covid infection rates may be decreasing in Wisconsin, but many in the LGBTQ+ community still worry about infection. Whether your dating, hooking up or just curious about healthy dating practices during the pandemic, this free 6:30 p.m. discussion might hold some answers. Hosted by FORGE, the panel takes place via ZOOM. Visit https://forge-forward.zoom.us/j/92745710374 (Meeting ID 927 4571 0374) to participate.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.