School Daze

Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I adopted an adorable little girl. She was a toddler when she came into our lives and will be entering first grade next year.

From the get-go my in-laws told us they’d pay for her education through high school. We were thrilled over the news of this generous gift. As we began considering schools, we were informed that my in-laws already picked a school and that they’d only pay tuition if she went to that exact school. If we want her to go elsewhere, then we were on our own for tuition.

On one hand, I understand their thought process, but I also think there are some unnecessary expectations associated with their gift. We actually want to send her to a different school, so this all came as a shock. We’re not totally sure what to do.

What do you think?

Baffled Brandon

Dear Baffled,

Be baffled no more! Ruthie is here! Hmmm … what do I think? I think you should make your daughter’s education, growth and overall wellbeing your priority. Decisions regarding her education should stem from that, and not from a monetary gift.

You don’t state the differences between the two schools, but clearly there’s something about one that puts it at the top of your list. If you truly believe that’s the school that’s best for your kiddo, then go with it.

You and your hubby should sit your in-laws down and explain why you believe this school is best for her. Note that you appreciate their gift, and you’ll never forget their kindness, but that you feel you’ve found the best school for her. Thank them again and let them know that you’ll pay her tuition at this school. No reason for hurt feelings—you’re simply doing what you feel is best for your daughter.

