Shakey Start to 2023

Dear Ruthie,

The year just started, and it already sucks! Shortly after ringing in the New Year, my cat died, my dad landed in the hospital, my girlfriend dumped me, I totaled my car, my rent increased and I lost my job.

I feel like a black cloud is hanging over me. I thought about going to a few psychics for help, but I don’t have the money. Any other ideas to help me get through this shit storm?

Gonna Get Worse,

Helpless Helena

Dear Hell,

That’s a shit storm for sure! I’m sorry about the loss of your cat, and I truly hope your dad is all right. As for the rest, all you can do is take a deep breath and stop these problems from getting the best of you.

Start by focusing on your greater power, whether that be God, the universe or whatnot. Concentrate on your higher power, meditate/pray and know things will change, ultimately leading to happiness.

Tackle your problems with gusto. Proactively look for a new job, go on a date, seek out a smarter living arrangement. Aggressively addressing your problems offers a feeling of control.

If things still feel overwhelming, consider seeing a therapist. A professional can teach you new coping tools. Save the psychic money and don’t let 2023’s early issues get you down. There’s plenty of joy and success to be had this year.

Ruthie’s February Social Calendar

February 4—Great Lakes Pet Expo at State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.):The celebration of furry friends is back with this expo! Whether you’re looking to adopt a fur baby or want to learn more about your reptile, this is the fest for you. Proceeds from the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. event benefit local animal-related charities. See www.petexpomilwaukee.com for tickets, schedules and more.

February 4—“The Queens of Comedy: Dear Ruthie and Friends” at Racine Theatre Guild (2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine): Comedy is never a drag when my gal pals and I hit the stage. Kooky queens and I tickle your funny bone with a 7:30 p.m. show. Come for the hilarious numbers, stay for the stand up and celebrity impersonations. Order $18 tickets at www.racinetheatre.org.

February 7—Opening Night of Hairspray at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The Tony-award winning musical rolls into Cream City with “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” diva Nina West in the cast. You can’t stop the beat of this toe-tapping show. Nab tickets at www.marcuscenter.org before the show closes February 12.

February 12—Chili Cookoff/Flannel Party at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): The Castaways MC Leather/Levi social club hosts this monthly beer bust. Enjoy raffles, drink specials and all the chili you can stomach during the 3-7 p.m. party. Want to enter the cookoff? Register via www.castawaysmc.org, and show up in your best flannel for free raffle tickets.

February 14—Greg Marcus Duo at Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Hit up the posh lobby bar at one of the city’s most opulent hotels, and you’ll experience a Valentine’s Day to remember. When the jazz duo takes a break, stroll through the art gallery or visit the second-floor bar for an extra beverage.

February 18—Broadway Skates: Frozen at Red Arrow Park (920 N. Water St.): Hit the ice for a skate party featuring the music of Frozen (the Broadway musical and the movie). Costumes are encouraged during the family-friendly event that runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

February 22—Disability Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Whether you’re looking to make new connections, need guidance on the city’s assistance programs or want to expand your support circle, this 2:30 p.m. group could help. Stop by www.mkelgbt.org to learn more.

February 26—Drag Brunch at Turner Hall Ballroom (1034 N. Vel R Phillips Ave.): Shake up the weekend with an off-the-charts day at Turner Hall. Emcee BJ Daniels brings a bevy of babes to the brunch, including me, Melee and Shannon Dupree. See www.turnerhallballroom.org for more on this swanky Sunday soiree.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.