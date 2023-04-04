Shopaholic Stress

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I think I have a problem with online shopping. At first, I brushed off my seeming addiction to making purchases online, but now I have to admit that it’s become an issue.

I am in credit card debt bad, my work is suffering (just got written up for not meeting deadlines), and my apartment is full of crap I don’t need. I finally realize this is a problem, and I can’t stop.

My credit cards are maxed out and instead of stopping, I got another card! Crazy! I think I might need help but I’m not sure if I’m overacting. What do you think?

Help!

Shopaholic

Dear Shopper,

Buying items gives us a natural high and, like drugs or booze. that high can be addictive. It’s not up to me to say whether you have a problem, but your purchasing habits are clearly interfering with your life…and that’s not good.

Start by ripping up your credit cards. Next, unsubscribe from retail email lists. Sign off social media as much as possible to avoid tempting pop-up ads. Make the commitment to stay off sites during work hours, focusing instead on your professional obligations.

Most important, consult a therapist. Go at least once to explore if purchasing unnecessary items isn’t taking the place of something else in your life. A professional therapist can give you the tools you need to beat this issue and get back to a life free of debt, frustration and clutter.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 6—Opening Night Disney’s Frozen at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Let it snow! Let it snow! OK … not really, I’ve had enough of the white stuff, but I might be persuaded to rethink my aversion to the cold when this Tony-nominated musical rolls into Cream City. From the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin, this family-friendly, toe-tapping show offers something for everyone. See www.marcuscenter.org for tickets before the run ends April 16.

April 8 –Gimme Gimme Disco at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Vel R Phillips Ave.): Listen up, you dancing queens! You don’t want to miss this disco bash, where DJs spin your favorite hits from the ‘70s, including ABBA, Donna Summer, the Bee Gees and others. The 18+ dance party starts at 9 p.m. with tickets available at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

April 9—Easter Lunch at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Grab your Easter bonnet (or your Sunday best) and enjoy Easter with your chosen family. Doors open at 10 a.m. and hearty lunch buffet is served at 1 p.m. Get a free Easter “egg” with your first drink and check inside to see if you won a prize.

April 9—Easter Bingo at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Local drag superstar Shannon Dupree hosts this Easter Day change of pace that’s sure to serve up a great time. Join the legendary diva, great bartenders and friendly patrons when you join in on the 3 p.m. fun.

April 9—Pets & Handlers/Pet Gear Party at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): The Levi/Leather group Friends of Castaways LLC and Cream City PAH team up to host this 3-7 p.m. party for those interested in pet gear. Enjoy a $10 beer bust, raffles, instructional introductions to fetish play and more. Furries are welcome to join the mix and mingle as well.

April 11—Project Q Drop-In at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): This extremely popular support/social group offers a safe space to LGBTQ+ youth (13+). From developing workforce and leadership skills to exploring artistic and creative opportunities, the 3-6 p.m. meet-up offers friendship and support for those who might need it most. See www.mkelgbt.org for additional information.

April 12—WedMKE at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Vel R Phillips Ave.): Tying the knot? If you’re about to get hitched, check out this showcase featuring all of the city’s favorite wedding vendors in one spot! The 4-8 p.m. showcase includes live entertainment as well as a honeymoon giveaway. See www.pabsttheatergroup.com for you $5 ticket.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.