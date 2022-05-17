Spring Fling Gone Wrong

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

As the temperature rises and summer rears its lovely head, Milwaukee is reawakening with all sorts of activities. From concerts and social groups to drag shows and bingo games, this week is loaded with fun. In my social calendar this week, you’ll even find a bowling tournament and a golf outing. Get out there and enjoy the day! What are you waiting for?

Oh, wait … I know what you’re waiting for! You’re waiting for a message from one of my readers, aren’t you? Well, here you go!

Dear Ruthie,

My husband of only 1 year cheated on me with a guy from the bar we hang out at. We kept running into the guy because that’s the bar he hangs out at, too. Seeing him usually results in a fight between my husband and I, and one night I got so pissed that I cheated on my husband with another guy.

Unfortunately, this new guy also hangs out at our bar, causing even more awkwardness when we go out. It’s a mess. I know, I’m to blame for part of this. Where can we go from here? How can we fix this?

Thanks for Your Help,

Mad At Myself

Dear Maddy,

Find a new bar. Go to couple’s counseling. Don’t cheat again. Make a commitment to work on your relationship Send me photos of the other two hotties. Shirtless would be good.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 18—FAB (Older Adult) Virtual Support Group via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: If you’re over 50 and looking to meet new people, share stories and address issues surrounding mature members of the local LGBTQ+ community, you may want to consider this weekly peer group. The 6-7:30 p.m. online meeting is easy to access via GoogleMeet. Simply go to www.meet.google.com/emg-vgwe-nrp to join the discussion.

May 18—Bingo Game Show at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Bombshell Theatre and I hosts this 7:30 p.m. night of bingo, beers, burgers and more. Take you chance at winning a great prize, learn more about this exciting new theater group and break up the workweek blues with a kooky evening. See www.hamburgermarys.com/mke and make a reservation to guarantee your table.

May 21—Nine Lives Cat Bowling Tournament at Classic Lanes (7501 S. Howell Ave.): Whether you’re a certified cat lady or simply love a little pussy, this nine-pin bowling tournament is for you. A fundraiser for Almost Home Cat Rescue, this event helps save our furry friends. Register a six-person team between 11:30 a.m. before hitting the lanes at noon. Learn more and register online at www.almosthomemke.com/9-pin-tap.

May 21—“Our Flight Begins as Song” Concert at Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire St.): Our Voice Milwaukee, the city’s chorus of gay men and their allies, returns to the stage with this lively spring offering. Get your $20 advance tickets to the 7:30 p.m. show at www.ourvoicemke.org or pay $25 at the door. What a great way to usher in the warm weather!

May 21—2022 Miss Gay Wisconsin USofA At Large Pageant at ReMixx (8386 State Road 76, Neenah): Legendary queen Shannon Dupree hosts a 9 p.m. night of pageantry in Neenah. Special guest performances round out the competition during the 9 p.m. evening. Expect a $5 door charge or make a reservation by calling 920-725-6483.

May 21—Deja Skye at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): One of RuPaul’s latest, most popular queens is headed to Cream City! Nab a ticket to the 8:30 p.m. meet and greet ($30) or catch her performing at 10:30 p.m. during “Faytality” with the incomparable Faye Ludes. One night, two incredible queens? Count me in!

May 22—Walkers Pint Spring Golf Outing at Hartford Golf Club (7072 Lee RoAD, Hartford): Garb your clubs and join the city’s most popular women’s bar for this second annual trip to the greens. For $65 per golfer, you’ll enjoy nine holes of golf, a cart, drinks, lunch, a gift bag, a closing party and more. You must register your foursome at Walkers Pint (818 S. Second St.) first, and be at the golf club no later than 12:15 p.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.